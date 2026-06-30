RFBL Flexi Pack Bags ₹20 Crore Order From 3B Films, Transparent & Metallized Film Supply To Be Completed In 4 Months

RFBL Flexi Pack has secured a Rs 20 crore domestic order from 3B Films. |

Himmatnagar: RFBL Flexi Pack has secured a major domestic order worth Rs 20 crore from 3B Films for the supply of transparent films and metallized films, giving a strong boost to its business. According to the company’s exchange filing, the order has been received in the normal course of business and is scheduled to be completed over the next four months.

The new contract is expected to strengthen RFBL Flexi Pack’s order book and improve its position in India’s growing flexible packaging market. Transparent and metallized films are widely used in industries such as food, FMCG, pharmaceuticals and industrial packaging. These products are valued for their durability, protective barrier and ability to improve product shelf life, making them important for modern packaging solutions.

The order also reflects RFBL Flexi Pack’s continued efforts to serve customers across multiple industries with specialised packaging products. The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any promoter interest or related-party dealings and has been disclosed under SEBI’s listing regulations.

On the financial front, the Gujarat-based company reported steady growth in FY26. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 148.37 crore, compared with Rs 135.46 crore in the previous financial year. Net profit stood at Rs 8.25 crore, remaining largely stable and reflecting consistent operational performance despite market challenges.

The latest order comes at a time when RFBL Flexi Pack is also pursuing expansion plans. Recently, the company approved its FY26 audited financial results and announced plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE. This overseas expansion is expected to help the company enter new international markets and build a stronger global presence.

Founded in 2005 and recently listed on the NSE SME platform, RFBL Flexi Pack manufactures printed multilayer flexible packaging materials, film rolls, pouches and laminated packaging products. With strong domestic demand, steady earnings and international expansion plans, the company continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook.