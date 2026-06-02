Uflex Q4 Net Profit Rises 15% To ₹197 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,097 Crore As Packaging Business Drives Growth

Packaging major Uflex reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 196.96 crore in the March quarter of FY26. | Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: India's leading packaging solutions company, Uflex, reported a healthy performance for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 196.96 crore during the January-March quarter, registering a growth of 14.87 per cent compared to Rs 171.46 crore in the same period last year.

The strong profit growth reflects improved business performance and steady demand across key product segments.

Revenue Crosses Rs 4,000 Crore

Uflex's total income rose 5.69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,097.31 crore in the March quarter. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company had reported total income of Rs 3,876.69 crore.

According to the company, revenue growth was supported by higher sales volumes and better realisations in businesses such as PET chips, packaging films, laminates and holography products.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 3,876.79 crore.

Packaging Business Remains Key Growth Driver

The company's Flexible Packaging Activities segment continued to be its biggest revenue contributor.

Revenue from this segment increased 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,941.51 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from Engineering Activities witnessed marginal growth and stood at Rs 151.95 crore.

Sales volume during the quarter rose by 1 per cent to 1,66,879 metric tonnes, indicating stable demand despite industry challenges.

FY26 Profit Doubles

For the full financial year FY26, Uflex delivered an even stronger performance.

The company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 328 crore, while total income increased 2.06 per cent to Rs 15,513 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Chaturvedi said FY26 was a challenging year for the packaging industry due to geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainties. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strong operational performance and delivered solid quarterly and annual results.

Headquartered in Noida, Uflex operates manufacturing facilities across India, the UAE, Mexico, Egypt, the USA, Poland, Nigeria and Hungary.

Shares of Uflex ended 3.46 per cent higher at Rs 439.35 on the BSE on Monday.