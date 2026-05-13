Aeroflex Enterprises Q4 Profit Rises 39% To ₹25.7 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹698 Crore

Aeroflex Enterprises reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 25.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.7 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 18.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher revenue and operational growth across segments.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 199.6 crore in the March quarter from Rs 191.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 160.8 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting continued momentum in the company’s flexible packaging and flow solutions businesses.

The company’s quarterly earnings trajectory remained steady through FY26, with Q4 profit improving over Rs 24.8 crore in Q3 FY26 and significantly ahead of Rs 18.5 crore reported a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to Rs 167 crore in Q4 from Rs 158.3 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 133.9 crore in Q4 FY25, largely due to higher material consumption and employee-related costs. Profit before tax stood at Rs 31.9 crore against Rs 33.1 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 26.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, revenue increased by about Rs 8.2 crore over Q3 FY26, while PAT improved by nearly Rs 0.9 crore.

The company reported an exceptional loss item of Rs 63.4 lakh during the quarter, including diminution in investment value and gratuity provision impacts linked to the new labour code. Despite this, earnings per share rose sharply to Rs 2.12 in Q4 from Rs 1.42 in Q3 and Rs 0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Aeroflex Enterprises posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 697.8 crore, up from Rs 578.5 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose to Rs 85.3 crore from Rs 80.7 crore in the previous year.

The company’s total equity attributable to owners increased to Rs 804.2 crore as of March 31, 2026, while total assets stood at Rs 1,155.8 crore.

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The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company also disclosed that subsidiary MR Organisation Ltd ceased to remain a subsidiary after stake sale completion in April 2026.

Aeroflex Enterprises said its material subsidiary Aeroflex Industries Ltd also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited quarterly results and is not investment advice.