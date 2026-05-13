Jet Freight Logistics Q4 Profit Jumps 151% To ₹3.9 Crore, Revenue Climbs Nearly 10%

Jet Freight Logistics reported a 151 percent year-on-year surge in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Jet Freight Logistics Ltd reported a sharp 151 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by improved operational performance and higher freight forwarding income. Revenue from operations rose nearly 10 percent to Rs 136.9 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, profit increased from Rs 3.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue improved from Rs 135.1 crore, reflecting steady momentum in the logistics and freight forwarding business. The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 138.3 crore against Rs 124.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased to Rs 133.2 crore from Rs 123.9 crore a year ago, primarily due to higher employee benefit costs and freight-related operational expenses. Despite rising costs, Jet Freight Logistics reported stronger profitability during the quarter as operating margins improved significantly.

Sequential growth remained stable during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose 1.4 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 135.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax increased 8.3 percent from Rs 3.6 crore.

Profit before tax and exceptional items rose sharply to Rs 5.1 crore compared with Rs 2.7 crore in the preceding quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency and better business mix. Earnings per share increased to Rs 0.68 from Rs 0.63 in the December quarter and Rs 0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 544.3 crore compared with Rs 480.8 crore in FY25, registering growth of over 13 percent. However, annual net profit declined marginally to Rs 6.8 crore from Rs 7.1 crore in the previous year.

Total income for FY26 stood at Rs 549.2 crore, while total expenses rose to Rs 542.4 crore. The company stated that it operates in a single business segment of freight forwarding.

The board also approved the appointment of M/s Daya & Associates as internal auditors for FY27. Separately, the company confirmed that the statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial results filing and does not constitute investment advice.