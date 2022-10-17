e-Paper Get App
Press-release

Rediffusion appoints Beena Koshy as head of Mumbai operations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Beena Koshy, Head of Operations, Rediffusion Mumbai |
Rediffusion today announced the appointment of Beena Koshy as Executive Vice President & Head of Rediffusion Mumbai.

Beena comes to Rediffusion with over 25 years of work experience, of which 12 years have been in the advertising industry and the balance at the client end with Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

She started her advertising journey with Rediffusion DY&R. For over 8 years, she handled clients like Airtel, Heinz, Taj Group of Hotels & UTI, Colgate Palmolive & Tata Motors (among others). In addition, she has worked across agencies such as JWT, Dentsu & Ogilvy on brands like Ponds - Unilever, Godrej Appliances, Aventis Pharma, Park Avenue, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, and Suzlon among others.

“It is great to have Beena back at Rediffusion, from where she started her advertising career. With the kind of experience that she has garnered over the years, I am sure she will enrich the very many brands that will be in her charge at the agency,” says Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President, Rediffusion.

“I am looking forward to my second innings at Rediffusion. Rediffusion is an iconic brand name of the Indian ad industry. And it is a matter of pride for me to be leading the flagship office of the agency now. It is great to be back to working on Tata Motors, Taj and other clients that I serviced 25 years ago at the agency”, adds Beena Koshy.

