Rajasthan Governor congratulates world record holder celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr Arvinder Singh of Arth Group

Dr. Arvinder Singh, postgraduate medical doctor, CMD, and CEO of Arth Group met Honorable Governor of Rajasthan Shri Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan, Jaipur. Dr Arvinder Singh is the CMD and CEO of Arth Skin Fitness and Arth Diagnostic Udaipur and Jaipur.

The honorable Governor congratulated Dr. Singh for setting a world record for Academic Excellence and getting registered in the World Book of Record. Dr. Arvinder has commendable work in fields of Cosmetic Dermatology, Aesthetic medicine, and Pathology. He was earlier awarded and appreciated by Chief Minister and Health Minister of Rajasthan for his excellent work in Clinical Cosmetology.

Dr. Singh is the first and only doctor from India to have received a Gold Medal in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM). He also holds a specialization in Cosmetic Dermatology from London, Sweden, USA, Canada, Germany. Dr. Arvinder Singh is a specialist as master face injector, Botox, filler, face thread lift, antiaging treatments, medical laser, painless hair removal, chemical peels and other related clinical cosmetology procedures.

Dr. Arvinder is Rajasthan’s first and only international board certified “Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician”. He is also a master’s accredited trainer in Clinical Cosmetology from London, United Kingdom and an Antiaging specialist.

The eminent cosmetic dermatologist has taken his entity Arth to the next level as it is among India's first and top-quality certified cosmetic and fitness center by Quality Accreditation Institute (QAI), and also possess international certification.

Owing to their growing demand, Dr. Singh is planning to expand his Clinical cosmetology centres to other locations like Delhi and Lucknow in the next few months. Having gained a commendable position in the world of cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Arvinder Singh is now aiming to take Arth to international levels in terms of Cosmetology treatment and trainings. His newly founded International Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology and LASER (IAMCL) is registered with United States (USA) and accredited by London, United Kingdom (UK). Trained students from this institute will get internationally recognized certificates and diplomas in the field of cosmetology and aesthetics.

Along with studies, he received Gold Medal in Pistol Shooting in Rajasthan and special recognition as Scuba Diver in Maldives. Dr. Arvinder Singh is planning to create another world record of adventure shortly at Khardungla Pass in Ladakh. Dr. Singh apprised the Governor of the day-to-day challenges faced by the physically challenged and requested to implement the policies mentioned in Disability Act.

