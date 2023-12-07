PM Modi To Inaugurate Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023; Projects Worth ₹44,000 Crore To Be Grounded

Dehradun: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023” on 8th December. More than a thousand investors and delegates from across the country and the world will participate in this Global Investors Summit to be held at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun on 8th and 9th December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Delhi after the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit on December 8. This time the theme of the Global Investors Summit is “Peace to Prosperity”. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all preparations for the Global Investors Summit have been completed by the state government. This event is being organized by the government with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The state government had set a target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the Global Investors Summit. The set target has been accomplished. Apart from this, the work of signing MoUs with industrial groups is in progress. CM said that our government is continuously working to create employment in the state through investment and promote local products.

Road shows conducted in metropolitan cities in India, London & Dubai

Before organizing the Global Investors Summit, 4 international and 5 domestic road shows were organized by the Uttarakhand government. Four international road shows have been held outside the country in London, Birmingham, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, while the state government has conducted road shows across the country in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. On September 14 and October 4, the Dhami government has signed an investment agreement of ₹ 26575 crore in Delhi, on 26 and 27 September, ₹ 12500 crore in Britain, on 17 and 18 October, ₹ 15475 crore in UAE. Apart from this, investment proposal agreements worth ₹ 10150 crore have been signed in Chennai on 26 October, ₹ 4600 crore in Bengaluru on 28 October and ₹ 24000 crore in Ahmedabad on 1 November. Whereas on November 5, MoUs worth Rs 30200 crore were signed in the Mumbai Road Show. Along with this, “regional conclave” was organized by the state government in Dehradun-Haridwar district in Haridwar and Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar in Rudrapur. Apart from this, “District Label Mini Conclave” was also organized in all the 9 districts so that other small and big entrepreneurs of the state could also be encouraged to invest. Investors with whom investment MoUs have been signed so far by the state government. They mainly include tourism hospitality sector, AYUSH wellness sector, manufacturing sector, pharma sector, food processing, real estate-infra, pumped storage sector, green and renewable energy and automobile sector.

Special guests including 3 Union Ministers, prominent industrialists to be present

Many special guests are expected to attend the inaugural session of this event. In which along with three Union Ministers of the Government of India, 7 Cabinet Ministers of the State Government, all former Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs and many special guests will also be present. The inaugural session will include 8 prominent industrialists of the country as key speakers. Global Investors Summit 2023 will be attended by 15 HE Ambassadors/Heads of Mission – Spain, Slovenia, Nepal, Cuba, Greece, Austria, Japan, Saudi Arabia etc. Apart from this, prominent industrialists etc. will also be present. State

Projects worth Rs 44 thousand crore to be grounded

This year the state government has set a target of 100 percent grounding. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch grounding of projects worth ₹44000 crore during the inaugural session of the Global Investor Committee. In which 16 projects related to manufacturing sector, tourism infrastructure sector are included. The grounding of ₹44000 crore on the very first day of the Global Investor Committee in Uttarakhand will give further impetus to the economic pace of the state. This will be the first time that grounding of a project on such a large scale is being started.