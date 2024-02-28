PM Modi Invites People To Participate In Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye Campaign

PM Modi Looks For ‘X’ Factor In CM Aspirants Across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh | PTI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has today issued a clarion call towards making the electoral process more participative and invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” campaign in their own style among first time voters. The Prime Minister shared his message via a post on X.

Earlier today, Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur launched the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem on X. The campaign is aimed at encouraging young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Announcing the launch of the anthem on X the Minister said:

“A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address & as the Nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right.

Here it is, Tune in now to the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem and share it with everyone.

Let’s take the campaign forward in our own ways & styles.

Let’s embrace this responsibility and celebrate the power of our collective voices online @mygovindia and in the colleges!”

The anthem is an effort to contribute to the campaign launched by Election Commission of India towards voter awareness. Speaking about the campaigning in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had said that the campaign focusses on encouraging first time voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers. He had added that Bharat is proud of its youth power that is full of passion and energy and the more youth participate in the electoral process, the better the results will be for the country.

The Prime Minister had further said that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of aspirations of youth and this has increased the value of the youth vote manifold. The Prime Minister had also appealed to the influencers of the nation on Instagram and YouTube, from film industry, from literature, and other professionals to actively participate in this campaign and motivate the first-time voters.