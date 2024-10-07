 Patanjali University Awarded A+ Grade By NAAC, Making It Highest-Rated Yoga University In India; Swami Ramdev Addresses Teachers & Staff (VIDEO)
Patanjali University Awarded A+ Grade By NAAC, Making It Highest-Rated Yoga University In India; Swami Ramdev Addresses Teachers & Staff (VIDEO)

"The aim of Patanjali University is the integration and synthesis of ancient Vedic knowledge and modern science, and the lifestyle of the youth here is filled with the synthesis of science and spirituality so that the entire ancient knowledge tradition and culture of India can be preserved and promoted," said Swami Ramdev.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Patanjali University Gets A+ Grade By NAAC | X | @Ach_Balkrishna

Patanjali University has been awarded with an A+ grade of NAAC with high marks by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The grade points obtained by Patanjali University are the highest among yoga universities at the national level.

Swami Ramdev also addressed the university’s officials, teachers, and staff following the NAAC announcement.

"Different institutions of the society can enhance capacity in specific areas but the task of leading the national and global situation as a whole can only be done from within the education system, and Patanjali University is a proof of this," said Swami Ramdev.

"The aim of Patanjali University is the integration and synthesis of ancient Vedic knowledge and modern science, and the lifestyle of the youth here is filled with the synthesis of science and spirituality so that the entire ancient knowledge tradition and culture of India can be preserved and promoted," he further explained.

"Under the able leadership of revered Swami Ramdev ji Maharaj, Patanjali University has received A+ grade with high marks from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The grade points received by Patanjali University are the highest among yoga universities at the national level. Another proud moment for the brothers and sisters of Patanjali who are devoted to public service! With the good wishes of all of you, Patanjali is playing a leading role in every field," posted Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd & co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar.

