Mumbai: Unique Art Exhibition By Arun Kale, Anjali And Pratima Vaidya At Jehangir Art Gallery From May 28 To June 3 |

Arun Kale is well known as an advertising creative veteran. His professional career with MCM, Rediffusion and then Nexus was studded with over 150 awards for his creative work.

People will remember his iconic work for Garden, Raymond (the complete man) and a slew of memorable and effective advertising campaigns.

Covid gave expression to the fine art within him and he has an amazing collection of 500 paintings.

His wife Anjali expresses herself by painting on wood and Pratima Vaidya is an expert on art expressed through ceramics. Put together, these art forms will be displayed together in a unique exhibition at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from May 28 to June 3rd. It promises to be an unmissable experience.