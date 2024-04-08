Mumbai: Kohinoor Management School (KMS) Achieves International SAQS Accreditation

One of the emerging business schools, Kohinoor Management School (KMS) recently received an international accreditation to add to its honours. The institute which trains aspiring MBAs, innovators, and skilled entrepreneurs was recognised for his commitment in fostering excellence in business education. It achieved a remarkable milestone, an International Accreditation from South Asian Quality Assurance System-SAQS.

Individuals in the sector would be aware that the prestigious accreditation is a testament to the dedication to academics, innovative teaching patterns in the pursuit of global excellence in business education.

Notably, in Mumbai so far there were only 6 Business Schools with an SAQS accreditation. The city has now added another with Kohinoor Management School. Being SAQS accredited, the institute offers two-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) as an equivalent certification to MBA as per Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Kohinoor Management School (KMS) propose their mission to empower the next generation of business leaders to drive positive change and innovation in the world. With international accreditation, they believe to be better equipped than ever to fulfil this mission and inspire excellence in all aspects of business education.

The meritorious achievement has made the institute join the ranks of elite business schools worldwide, positioning itself as a hub for top-tier education and cutting-edge research on a global scale. It is located with its integrated campus in Kohinoor City, Vidyavihar, Mumbai.