MMA IMPACT Delhi Set To Unveil 4th Edition Of Modern Marketing Reckoner - 'Winning With AI'

After a resounding success in Mumbai, MMA Global India is all set to carry the momentum forward with the IMPACT Delhi Edition scheduled for May 21, 2024, 9 AM onwards. Themed 'Marketing in the Age of AI - Inspire, Innovate, Integrate', this edition takes a step ahead to redefine the contours of modern marketing through advanced AI integration.

MMA IMPACT Delhi will witness the launch of the highly anticipated Modern Marketing Reckoner (MMR) 2024, themed 'Winning With AI'. This dynamic report is designed to equip marketers with insights and strategies across the 4Ps of Marketing—Product, Price, Place, and Promotion—through the lens of AI. 65+ leading AI revolutionaries and decision-makers from brands, agencies, and tech sectors have penned groundbreaking AI strategies and real-world applications in this 4th edition of the MMR.

The report will be unveiled in the second half followed by a panel decoding the report's key highlights featuring Moneka Khurana , Country Head & BOD Member, MMA Global India, Rohit Dadwal, CEO & BOD, MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES WW, Partha MA, Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, GroupM; top contributors from Disney+ Hotstar, HP Inc, Nestle & House of Masaba; moderated by Susmita Biswas, Executive Editor, afaqs!

IMPACT Delhi is set to open with a diverse array of sessions and notable speakers , and promises insights into every facet of AI-powered marketing. Powerful welcome addresses include - 'Be an AI Optimist - Make it Your Intern, Power Tool and Marketing Ally' by Moneka Khurana and AI in Marketing: Harnessing the Next Technological Shift for Strategic Advantage by Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Ex MD L'Oréal India.

IMPACT Delhi will lay the foundation for an AI-powered marketing future. The Modern Marketing Reckoner serves as a vital blueprint to ‘Winning With AI’, distilling the collective wisdom of practitioners and visionaries. Join us on this journey in leveraging AI to enhance interconnectivity and drive tangible business growth, ensuring that every strategy is as robust as the data it's built on, as high-quality data is the cornerstone of effective AI integration. Let's commit to excellence in our AI journeys at IMPACT, ensuring our marketing recipes are crafted with the best ingredients for success.”

Moneka Khurana, Country Head & BOD Member, MMA Global India

Explore compelling keynotes like the one decoding our theme by Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer & CBO - Corporate, MakeMyTrip; AI's Profound Impact on Content Dynamics by Rahul Agarwalla, MMA India AI Mentor & Advisor, Managing Partner, SenseAI Ventures; Measuring the ROI of AI on Optimisation & Personalisation by Rohit Dadwal; AI is the New Electricity - Mould It To Your Needs by Rashi Goel, Founder & CEO, PERFORMONKS, and Unlocking Customer Insights and Growth Using AI, for Multi-location Brands by Sandeep Singh, COO, SingleInterface.

A standout session will also be the fireside chat answering the most asked questions about generative AI with Sukhleen Aneja, MMA India Board Member; Chief Executive Officer, The Good Glamm Group and Moneka Khurana. Another interesting session exploring programmatic advertising trends will feature key marketing leaders from Performics India (Publicis Groupe), Perfetti Van Melle India, Dabur, and Xapads Media.

IMPACT Delhi proudly presents a stellar line-up of partners including corporate partners Spotify, Silverpush and Single Interface, associate partner IAA, gifting partners Dabur & LoveChild by Masaba, broadcast partner CNBCTV-18, support partners ad:tech, Vserv AudiencePro, Xapads Media, and Shisham Digital, media partners Free Press Journal, afaqs!, MediaNews4U and AdTech Today, marketing partners JioAds & Zoo Media, and more.

“AI is revolutionizing marketing from the ground up, offering an unprecedented opportunity to enhance creativity and forge deeper consumer connections. As we pivot to AI-driven strategies, our focus must remain on integrity and responsible stewardship of technology. The MMA plays a pivotal role, with our IMPACT theme 'Marketing in the Age of AI: Inspire, Innovate, Integrate' reflecting a commitment to transformative leadership in the AI age. The Modern Marketing Reckoner encapsulates this journey, empowering us to harness AI not just as a tool, but as a collaborator in redefining the marketing landscape. Intrigued to be a part of this movement at IMPACT Delhi.”

Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Ex MD L'Oréal India

About MMA IMPACT

This year in its 13th edition, MMA IMPACT is part of a global series that MMA hosts across markets around the globe. The platform brings together the entire ecosystem of publishers, agencies, marketers, and tech enablers under one roof to accelerate modern marketing practices and discuss and learn about upcoming trends and challenges in modern marketing.

About MMA Global India