MMA IMPACT Delhi Set To Unveil 4th Edition Of Modern Marketing Reckoner - 'Winning With AI'

After a resounding success in Mumbai, is all set to carry the momentum forward with the scheduled for May 21, 2024, 9 AM onwards. Themed 'Marketing in the Age of AI - Inspire, Innovate, Integrate', this edition takes a step ahead to redefine the contours of modern marketing through advanced AI integration.
will witness the launch of the highly anticipated Modern Marketing Reckoner (MMR) 2024, themed 'Winning With AI'. This dynamic report is designed to equip marketers with insights and strategies across the 4Ps of Marketing—Product, Price, Place, and Promotion—through the lens of AI. 65+ leading AI revolutionaries and decision-makers from brands, agencies, and tech sectors have penned groundbreaking AI strategies and real-world applications in this 4th edition of the MMR.
The report will be unveiled in the second half followed by a panel decoding the report's key highlights featuring , Country Head & BOD Member, MMA Global India, Rohit Dadwal, CEO & BOD, MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES WW, Partha MA, Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, GroupM; top contributors from Disney+ Hotstar, HP Inc, Nestle & House of Masaba; moderated by Susmita Biswas, Executive Editor, afaqs!
IMPACT Delhi is set to open with a diverse array of sessions and , and promises insights into every facet of AI-powered marketing. Powerful welcome addresses include - 'Be an AI Optimist - Make it Your Intern, Power Tool and Marketing Ally' by Moneka Khurana and AI in Marketing: Harnessing the Next Technological Shift for Strategic Advantage by Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Ex MD L'Oréal India.
IMPACT Delhi will lay the foundation for an AI-powered marketing future. The Modern Marketing Reckoner serves as a vital blueprint to ‘Winning With AI’, distilling the collective wisdom of practitioners and visionaries. Join us on this journey in leveraging AI to enhance interconnectivity and drive tangible business growth, ensuring that every strategy is as robust as the data it's built on, as high-quality data is the cornerstone of effective AI integration. Let's commit to excellence in our AI journeys at IMPACT, ensuring our marketing recipes are crafted with the best ingredients for success.”
Moneka Khurana, Country Head & BOD Member, MMA Global India
Explore compelling keynotes like the one decoding our theme by Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer & CBO - Corporate, MakeMyTrip; AI's Profound Impact on Content Dynamics by Rahul Agarwalla, MMA India AI Mentor & Advisor, Managing Partner, SenseAI Ventures; Measuring the ROI of AI on Optimisation & Personalisation by Rohit Dadwal; AI is the New Electricity - Mould It To Your Needs by Rashi Goel, Founder & CEO, PERFORMONKS, and Unlocking Customer Insights and Growth Using AI, for Multi-location Brands by Sandeep Singh, COO, SingleInterface.
A standout session will also be the fireside chat answering the most asked questions about generative AI with Sukhleen Aneja, MMA India Board Member; Chief Executive Officer, The Good Glamm Group and Moneka Khurana. Another interesting session exploring programmatic advertising trends will feature key marketing leaders from Performics India (Publicis Groupe), Perfetti Van Melle India, Dabur, and Xapads Media.
“AI is revolutionizing marketing from the ground up, offering an unprecedented opportunity to enhance creativity and forge deeper consumer connections. As we pivot to AI-driven strategies, our focus must remain on integrity and responsible stewardship of technology. The MMA plays a pivotal role, with our IMPACT theme 'Marketing in the Age of AI: Inspire, Innovate, Integrate' reflecting a commitment to transformative leadership in the AI age. The Modern Marketing Reckoner encapsulates this journey, empowering us to harness AI not just as a tool, but as a collaborator in redefining the marketing landscape. Intrigued to be a part of this movement at IMPACT Delhi.”
Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Ex MD L'Oréal India
About MMA IMPACT
This year in its 13th edition, MMA IMPACT is part of a global series that MMA hosts across markets around the globe. The platform brings together the entire ecosystem of publishers, agencies, marketers, and tech enablers under one roof to accelerate modern marketing practices and discuss and learn about upcoming trends and challenges in modern marketing.
About MMA Global India
is part of the region of . Composed of over 800 member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing while relentlessly delivering growth today. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo, encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success and propels business growth. Now actively marshalling AI responsibly in marketing, we are fixated on maximising enterprise value creation, ensuring that remain at the forefront of this decade’s most important technological revolution.