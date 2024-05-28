MMA IMPACT Delhi: 10 Keynotes, 15+ Sessions, Annual Report & GenAI Whitepaper Unveiled

New Delhi | May 27, 2024: MMA Global India’s IMPACT Delhi 2024 held on May 21st, 2024, championed the theme - ‘Marketing in the Age of AI - Inspire, Innovate, Integrate.’

IMPACT Delhi 2024 showcased more than 10 keynote sessions presented by eminent speakers such as Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Rahul Agarwalla, Ajeet Bajaj, Padma Shri Awardee, Raj Rishi Singh, CMO & CBO - Corporate, MakeMy Trip, MMA India AI Mentor & Advisor and Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures; and Rashi Goel, Founder & CEO of Performonks. These sessions explored the risks and benefits of adopting AI, emphasized the necessity for a solid strategic roadmap, and provided visionary insights on the future evolution of AI in marketing.

Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair, during his address said: “AI's potential to revolutionize the very ethos of marketing cannot be overstated, and today, in yet another landmark MMA IMPACT event, we've demonstrated just that. By leveraging AI, marketers are not only predicting behaviours but also crafting compelling, data-driven narratives that resonate on a personal level. Our leadership in this digital revolution continues to inspire marketing professionals to push the boundaries and innovate responsibly.”

Moneka Khurana, Country Head and Board Member of MMA Global India, expressed her enthusiasm for the Impact India event, stating, "IMPACT Delhi has reaffirmed our commitment at MMA to empower marketers to lead with both people and machines in unison. The importance of asking the right questions is crucial for developing a successful AI marketing strategy. Embracing the risks and pitfalls, along with the benefits of adopting AI/GenAI, marketers can actively mobilize AI to innovate and integrate it fully, leveraging both tacit knowledge and human instinct for business growth and impact."

IMPACT Delhi 2024 also introduced two significant launches and two exceptional sessions

A session featuring ‘Ajeet Bajaj, Padma Shri Awardee, and Managing Director - Snow Leopard Adventures Pvt Ltd.’ A Padma Shri Award winner and the first Indian to ski to the North Pole and complete the polar trilogy which entails skiing to the North Pole, South Pole and across the Greenland icecap, Ajeet and his daughter Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter team to climb Mt. Everest. He has also completed the Explorer's Grand Slam, scaling the highest mountains on each of the seven continents. The narration of his experiences as he recounted the value of leadership while applying life principles to marketing job roles left everyone in the room inspired and deeply engaged.

2. Another key session led by Papa CJ, a well-renowned comedian and Sukhleen Aneja, MMA India Board Member, Chief Executive Officer, the Good Brands Co, the Good Glam Group, put together a high-engagement session on ‘Humanity in the Age of AI.’ The session was conducted directly with the audience, and with wit and humor, the session attempted to gain perspectives into what they thought AI could and could not achieve in their job roles as compared to human ability.

Followed by the launch of 2 noteworthy reports :

Launch of the Annual Flagship Report - the ‘Modern Marketing Reckoner (MMR) - Winning With AI.’

This report, created in collaboration with GroupM, compiles over 65+ insights and perspectives from key industry leaders on the impact of AI on the 4Ps of marketing: Product, Price, Promotions, and Packaging. It emphasizes AI's role in the Indian marketing landscape and guides navigating AI adoption. Contributors include Accenture, GroupM India, SAS, L'Oréal India, HP Inc, InMobi, Hybrid AI, Hotstar, Affle, Tata Consumer Products, Federal Bank, JioAds, Meta, Truecaller, Flipkart, and many others.

Launch of the MMA Global India WhitePaper - ‘Driving Gen AI Discovery & Adoption: Top 10 Gen AI FAQs - Answered!

Developed in collaboration with the AI Advisory at MMA Global India, this whitepaper addresses common questions about Gen AI discovery and adoption, supported by key facts and statistical data from MMA Global reports. The report was unveiled by MMA India board member Sukhleen Aneja alongside Papa CJ.

Scan to download the MMA Global India WhitePaper by clicking here: ‘Driving Gen AI Discovery & Adoption: Top 10 Gen AI FAQs - Answered!

Uncovering the very essence of the sessions being conducted, Rohit Dadwal, CEO, of MMA Global APAC; Global Head of SMARTIES WW, and BOD Asia Pacific, MMA Global Asia Pacific, said: "As we explore the frontier of Generative AI in marketing, our discussions today underscored its capacity to revolutionize the creative process and redefine engagement. At MMA, we are committed to pioneering these advancements, ensuring that every marketer is empowered to harness the full potential of AI to deliver not only innovative but also ethically grounded campaigns."

Session being conducted at IMPACT Delhi featured key names such as Raj Rishi Singh, CMO & CBO - Corporate, MakeMy Trip; Parthasarathy MA, Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, GroupM; Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India Limited; Vivek Ballabh, SVP - Growth Solutions, Performics India (Publicis Groupe); Sukhleen Aneja, MMA India Board Member; Chief Executive Officer of the Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group, and many more.

Communities and industry platforms like the MMA and events like IMPACT Delhi 2024 enable collective wisdom to navigate AI in marketing which is filled with shades of grey and continues to be a work in progress. Hence, peer learning and shared experiences are the only way to ensure commitment to embrace AI as a mandate that empowers marketers to drive inspiration, innovation and integration across the marketing ecosystem.