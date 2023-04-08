Maharashtra: 'Male' to be India's fastest rehabilitated village

Several rehabilitation proposals are currently pending with the Forest Department. This process is complicated. Many preliminary approvals are followed by several years for the final approval period. This process is approves at the central level. For this, the action committees of these three villages have to be commended for their tireless efforts and continuous follow-up to enable the Forest Department to implement this fast process. The villages of Male, Kolne, Patarpunj are being rehabilitated for the Chandoli National Park project. After many years of successful struggle, now the project affected citizens will get a new future.

Three villages Male, Kolne, Patarpunj are very remote villages at the border of Satara, Sangli Ratnagiri district. Talking about the geographical situation of these villages, these citizens live in places where the rays of the sun do not reach. This region covered with dense forest has been the fate of only stone and mud road since history till today..not even mobile tune ringing till date. this area set a new record of rainfall. It's kept Cherrapunji behind in rainfall. Sahyadri mountain range in Satara district is famous for its various historical heritage. Even in these villages some of the prevailing customs are preserved even today. Historical forts like Bhairavagad, Prachitgad, testify the strong history here. Today the population of these three villages is about two thousand. The rehabilitation of Male village now in the final stage. the sacrifices behind this struggle are unsurpassed.

Chandoli National Park was established on 5 January 2010. under the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve project. The aim of the government is that the natural invention of Sahyadri can now be seen by everyone in the form of a park. The year 2008 was fixed for resettlement and the total number of displaced families in that year was assumed for resettlement. After eight years, the collection lists were finalized in 2016. The amount of compensation for houses, agricultural land, fruit trees was determined in 2019. But due to the lack of coordination between the Forest Department and the Revenue Department, the people called for a protest. The first aggressive agitation was carried out on 25 January 2020.Taking cognizance of this movement, the forces of Forest Department and Revenue Department had entered on the spot.This was an extraordinary event. Entire citizens had closed their homes, works and gathered at the protest. Next day on January 26, they had warned that they will not let the flag fly on Vankuti ( forest office ) on Republic Day as they do not have freedom. of the overall protestors aggression was also justified.

Chandoli National Park restrictions have changed the living conditions of these people as human movement in the area has been restricted. agriculture was also banned,.Cutting of trees was banned for the people who meet their traditional needs on forest wood. the area was acquired by the forest department, so the people's could not get the development works like other ordinary villages. Therefore, the standard of living became wilder than before. As the environment became more suitable for the wild animals, the wild animals began to move in the human habitations. Wild animal attacks also started happening. According to geographical situation deaths due to lack of medical treatment started increasing till date more than 50 citizens have lost their lives due to lack of treatment.The literacy rate is also about worry. schools located in forest areas. There is no resident teacher in this village since the establishment of the school.They have to come here to teach, encountering wild animals.Due to heavy rainfall during monsoon, the relationship between teacher and school becomes rare. But all this was going to be the past and a new life was destined to come.

During the first agitation on 25 jan 2020, it was promised that the collection list amendment would take the war level by the administration. but the delay in this was evident. Finally, the proposal of deforestation was sent into action last year after warning to raise the arms of agitation again. 27 January 2023 deforestation proposal approved and the District Rehabilitation Department started action on this. Many such proposals have been proposed before the forest department, but the approval of the proposal of Male village in such a short period of time, in one year only, is the fastest event in the history of rehabilitation, according to experts and coordinators. The forest department has provided two options for these three villages. The first option is 10 lakh rupees in cash and four times value of the property, and the second option is five acres of land and valuation of property. There are two such propositions. Male village is being rehabilitated at Kharade in Karad taluka as well Bahule in Patan taluka. An area of ​​225 hectares has been earmarked for this purpose. Rehabilitation of 140 families of Male village is in final stage. rehabilitation of Kolane & patarpunj are also deserving at war level.

The wild animals, who had been an integral part of so many generations, finally triumphed. Chandoli National Park is now being built under the Sahyadri Tiger reserve Project created by the government for the survival of wild animals. The area of ​​these three villages reserved around 650 hectares for this project.The intimate relationship with the wild animals for some turned against them. Naturally, the citizens here opposed the wild animals and the government's projects for their survival. Many protests were held. a warning was also given for non-cooperation animals and forest department. It was also necessary to allow the ambitious project of the government to happen. If the love we give to wild animals does not bring them justice and security, then what is a mean of that love ? It was from such a spirit that the project has been supported.

Many hands are behind this rehabilitation. This new village is going to be set with great effort and positive attitude shown by many forest officials.This rehabilitation process credits goes to forest officer Dr.Clement Ben, Ramanujan, Nanasaheb Ladkat, Mahadev Mohite, Uttam Sawant, Ganesh Patole, Tushar Dhamdhere, Mahesh Zanjurne and Rohan Bhate for their special support.

( We the people of Male, Kolne, Patarpunj villages request to the forest department and the government to work in coordination for ideal rehabilitation of these three villages. These three villages have preferred agricultural lands, proposed home sites. also collection list, account holder assessment process has been completed. We are ready to provide the necessary support to the government In this rehabilitation. Minister shambhuraj Desai, forest officers, revenue officers and journalists got invaluable support. It is indeed a matter of pride that journalists from Satara district came and reported on the spot & seen our lifestyle. Totaly hard work done will definitely be an inspiration for other villages. Even if we are rehabilitated today we will miss our culture, traditional traditions.This will always be sad but rehabilitation is necessary for the progress of the coming generation. - Sanjay Kamble, Coordinator, Rehabilitation Action Committee.