KIAA, LLP Sets Industry Standards with Progressive Legal Practices And A People-First Approach

In a world where legal services often prioritize transactional relationships, one law firm stands out for its unwavering commitment to justice and social responsibility. This is the remarkable story of KIAA, LLP, a firm that entered the legal arena with a vision to make a difference. Spearheaded by three dynamic individuals - Karan Bindra, Chayan Sarkar, and Kumar Ankur - KIAA, LLP embodies the spirit of modern legal practice, blending expertise with innovation to deliver unparalleled service to its clients.

Origin Story of KIAA LLP: A New Age Law Firm

Founder Karan Bindra, and Co-founders Chayan Sarkar and Kumar Ankur, three young and dynamic legal minds, launched Knowledge Information Access Associates aka KIAA, LLP in 2012 to break the mold of India's legal landscape, where experimentation and innovation are often brushed aside. They have since worked with some of the top international names and engaged in various charitable endeavors, all the while seeing consistent revenue growth, evolving into a multi-specialty law firm. By embracing technology and fostering teamwork, a supportive work environment, and a management that prioritizes merit, skills, and continuous learning, they are a new-age legal firm that is leading by example in today’s rapidly evolving world.

As fresh graduates, Karan Bindra, Chayan Sarkar, and Kumar Ankur chose to chart different paths in the legal profession, acquiring invaluable experience working in different fields of law under different seniors and various Law firms. However, it soon became apparent to them that merely gaining exposure wasn't enough to carve out a niche in the industry. With a deep passion for law and an entrepreneurial spirit, the trio put their heads and expertise together to start the journey of KIAA, LLP.

12 years later they are an established name now, but despite their high caliber, they faced the harsh reality of the Indian judicial system in the beginning days, primarily because of their young age. As Chayan says,

“Being a lawyer is such a profession, where if you have a receding hairline and an increasing waistline, only then you are taken seriously.”

So initially, it was a huge hurdle earning the trust of potential clients, but they refused to be defined by their age or experience level, choosing instead to let their work speak for itself.

Kumar Ankur explains,

"In our early years, our young law firm faced a myriad of challenges, from establishing credibility in a competitive market to navigating complex legal landscapes with limited resources. However, through perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to excellence, we overcame these obstacles and emerged stronger than ever."

Especially with the understanding of the colossal gap between big law firms and boutique practices and the market demand for a law firm that fills this void, they recognized the immense potential for a firm like theirs. They exhausted personal connections, attended business and industry events to expand their clientele, besides doing tons of trial court work while embracing the mantra "no case too big, no court too small". Eventually, their portfolio caught the eyes of big leagues that recognized their potential and gave them a chance, and KIAA, LLP never looked back since. Thanks to their skills and work ethic, some of these relationships are still going strong.

Game-Changing Legal Expertise

The founding team of KIAA, LLP brings some unique skill sets and perspectives to the organization and works in a democratic fashion to run the firm. Founder Karan Bindra, with his specialization in intellectual property agreements, business and environmental law, cyber security laws, banking and finance law, as well as new age Blockchain technology law plays a significant role in establishing the firm as a successful business. Having won multiple accolades in law as well as in business, he's a strategic negotiator, smoothly navigating the complexities of international business. Co-founder Chayan Sarkar, the torchbearer of a legal legacy, handles criminal law, family law, as well as civil, contractual, and arbitration disputes with finesse. An honorary arbitrator and speaker at international conferences, his legal prowess brings great benefits to the firm. Co-founder Kumar Ankur, an Advocate on Record (AOR) for the Supreme Court of India is a first-generation lawyer transitioned from legal apprenticeships to carve out a place for himself in the Law fraternity with dedication, versatility, and a quest for understanding the nuances of the profession. Together they have come out on top in several landmark cases including a breakthrough case on Cryptocurrency at Apex Court.

In Karan Bindra’s words,

"As a leading legal expert in India specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrency, I believe that the potential for these technologies to revolutionize various sectors in India is immense.

With robust legal frameworks and strategic guidance, we can harness blockchain's transformative power while ensuring regulatory compliance and mitigating risks."

A Commitment to Social Impact: Heart of KIAA, LLP

The founder and co-founders of KIAA, LLP believe that making a true difference is only possible when the marginalized section gets equal rights as any other part of society.

Beyond the traditional confines of corporate interests, the firm has made it its mission to champion causes embodying justice, equality, and empowerment. They make sure to be involved in as many pro bono initiatives as possible. In fact, as Kumar Ankur says,

“We view pro bono services not just as a way to support vulnerable populations but also as an opportunity for professional growth and ethical fulfillment in the legal field.”

From championing LGBTQ+ rights to fighting for gender equality, KIAA, LLP's legal pioneers are on the frontline, battling for a fairer world.

The firm has also dedicated its legal skills to various charitable organizations like the Malala Fund, Asia’s Hope, Sustainable Agriculture Network, Trust Law – Thomson Reuters Foundation, and Step Ahead. By collaborating with grassroots movements, civil society organizations, and academic institutions, the organization has amplified the impact of its advocacy efforts, mobilized resources, and in turn, catalyzed a systemic change.

KIAA, LLP’s advice for today’s young lawyers

Karan Bindra, Chayan Sarkar, and Kumar Ankur regard law as one of the noblest professions and they started KIAA, LLP to do things differently in a field dominated by traditionalists. They decided to focus on new ideas, be flexible, and always make sure that clients come first. To the young lawyers of today, they advise that to excel as a lawyer, one of the most critical qualities is truly listening to the clients. According to Karan Bindra, “being a person’s lawyer is kind of a quasi-psychologist kind of a role”, where it’s important to first understand the needs of a client, then calm distressed clients and navigate intricate legal battles for corporate giants.

As Chayan Sarkar describes,

"Our young law firm, established just over a decade ago, stands out in the legal landscape for our innovative approach, agility, and commitment to staying ahead of the curve in emerging fields such as blockchain and cryptocurrency."

In a legal landscape often plagued by stereotypes, KIAA, LLP stands tall as the disruptor. They aren’t just about winning cases – although they do plenty of that, but they're about redefining what it means to be a lawyer in today's world. Bringing new successful strategies both in the legal arena and management, they’re confident in their future as a globally recognized tier 1 law firm.

For everyone fresh into or aspiring to be in the legal field, their advice is clear: Dream big, work hard, and embrace life. The KIAA, LLP founding team in their 12 years of legal journey, shows by example that maintaining a positive outlook, perseverance, and hard work are the true keys to achieving any dream in life.