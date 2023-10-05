International Advertising Association turns 85

This October, the International Advertising Association (IAA), the world’s most influential network of marketing and marketing communications professionals and global umbrella body for the marketing and advertising industry is celebrating 85 years of existence with a series of key events and initiatives aimed at bringing together its thousands of multidisciplinary members. Among the initiatives are:

The official launch of IAA’s new 85 years celebrations logo starting October 3rd 2023

3 October 2023 - The IAA Global B2B Brand Summit with a selection of the finest voices in B2B from around the world.

4 October 2023 - A gala dinner in New York City, attended by 85 of IAA global leaders and IAA Compass partners from 56 countries around the world.

6-8 March 2024 - The 45th IAA World Congress, which takes place every 2-3 years in major cities around the world, will be held in Penang, Malaysia highlighting sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion and ESG.

Sasan Saeidi, Chairman and World President of IAA Global said: “Since IAA was founded 85 years ago by Thomas Ashwell and 12 Ad Execs at the New York Harvard Club, much has changed in the industry and in the approach of advertising goods and services. IAA is kicking off celebrations with initiatives which bring together our vast and multidisciplinary members, allowing IAA to tap on global best practice and play a strong role in supporting key industry issues and values.”

Dagmara Szulce, Global Executive Director of IAA Global said: “The IAA North Star values of creativity, advocacy, education, collaboration, professional development, diversity, equity, and inclusion guide IAA and underscore our 85 years celebrations. IAA is committed to helping the communication industry navigate the implementation of the North Star values in their own company cultures, in a rapidly changing world.”



Sheba Nandkeolyar, Global Vice President Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion of IAA Global and President of IAA Australia said: “It is a privilege to lead IAA DE&I and Australia at this important time in IAA’s history. As our 85 years celebrations spotlight IAA’s value for members, I am pleased to see increased demand in joining our network of over 4,000 individual and corporate members spanning marketing, advertising, media, IT communications and academic sectors spanning 56 countries.”

Heather Leembruggen, IAA Australia Chair said: “In our 43 years existence in Australia, IAA has flourished and established a strong reputation through our thought leadership and initiatives such as IAA Australia’s Big Idea Challenge – one of the iconic initiatives designed by IAA for the next generation - now in its 21st year. With the benefit of a rich and long history to learn from, the future of IAA and IAA Australia is bright.”

Pradeep Dwivedi, IAA Area Director & Vice President, Asia Pacific Region said: “The IAA APAC region has amazing potential and joins the IAA @ 85 celebrations along with chapters in Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Iran, S. Korea, Malaysia, Macao, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taipei and new emerging chapters to take the ideals of the IAA forward and collectively ensure that IAA remains the leading compass of marketing communications globally in a dynamic business world, even as we thrive on the amazing confluence of creativity and technology in our industry with social impact as a key tenet”

Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter, expressed, "As the International Advertising Association marks its remarkable 85-year journey, we take pride in being part of this global community that has consistently shaped the landscape of marketing and advertising. The series of events and initiatives planned for this milestone not only reflect the IAA's enduring commitment but also offer a platform for our diverse members to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the future of our dynamic industry. We look forward to contributing to the continued success and influence of the IAA as we navigate the exciting intersection of creativity and technology, with social impact at the forefront of our endeavours. Here's to 85 years of innovation, camaraderie, and the unwavering spirit that propels the IAA forward."