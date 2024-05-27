IAA To Host A Knowledge Session On Gender Sensitisation In Advertising & Media: Voice Of Change At Goafest 2024, Mumbai

The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), with UNICEF as the knowledge partner, is set to host a knowledge session on Gender Sensitisation in Advertising and Media on 30th May at 10:15 a.m. at the Goafest 2024 in Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. The theme is "Gender-Sensitive Marketing: Navigating the New Consumer Landscape." Industry leaders will discuss the importance of dismantling stereotypes and promoting diverse & inclusive gender depiction in advertising and media.

The knowledge session at Goafest, India's biggest advertising festival, co-hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, aligns with the theme “The Age of Adaptability.” It addresses the intersection of evolving consumer mindsets with the need for a gender-positive approach in advertising communications. Industry veterans, Rajdeepak Das (CCO, Publicis Groupe SA), Chandni Shah (COO, FCB Kinnect), Ram Madhvani (Ad and film director/producer), Darshana Shah (Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital), and Kailashnath Adhikari (Business Head, Sri Adhikari Brothers Group) will share their insights on this critical issue in a panel discussion moderated by Kranti Gada (Managing Committee Member, IAA India Chapter & Founder of Neown.in).

Speaking about the initiative, Avinash Pandey - President, IAA India Chapter, commented, “As a leading industry body, the IAA is committed to champion the cause of diverse and inclusive gender portrayal in advertising & communication. The IAA: Voice of Change movement creates awareness and empowers stakeholders across the industry on inclusive gender representation in media. At this knowledge session, we are honoured to collaborate with Goafest 2024, where visionary personalities will unite to drive this crucial initiative at an industry level.”

Nina Elavia Jaipuria - Chairperson, IAA Women Empowerment Committee, said, “There is a collective cultural shift towards a more gender-equitable and inclusive society. As creators of narratives with the ability to shape and influence societal perceptions, the industry must recognize their roles in breaking biases and challenging stereotypes. The IAA Voice of Change knowledge session at Goafest 2024 will empower content creators towards a more progressive and inclusive gender portrayal in content across the spectrum”

Says Megha Tata - Immediate Past President IAA India Chapter & Co-Chair, IAA Women Empowerment Committee “IAA VOC has been a gratifying journey ever since it started around 4 years ago. It has grown to become a movement and to see all the key stakeholders of our industry actively participating in this dialogue makes me very hopeful of the real impact this can make in our social fabric.”

Voice of Change, an IAA initiative focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity with UNICEF as the knowledge partner, started as a behaviour change communication initiative aimed at addressing the skewed portrayal of gender in advertising and communication. Through the years it has become the definitive forum to inform and sensitize the Indian advertising and media industry on equitable and inclusive gender depiction spanning the entire creative spectrum, from a 30 sec TVC to a 3-hour movie and everything in between. IAA is committed to sensitizing creative minds and industry forces to drive significant change through nationwide summits, conferences, and workshops with leading communication agencies and brand custodians.