IAA Leadership Awards Celebrate Trailblazing Industry Pioneers : Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Piyush Pandey Honoured

Nadir B Godrej, Jury Chairperson – IAA Leadership Awards |

The IAA India Chapter hosted the 11th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on August 6 in Mumbai. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of leaders in the industry and brought together top professionals across businesses; information, communication and entertainment fraternity.

The awards ceremony honored exceptional contributions across 15 categories, including automobiles, financial services, FMCG, e-commerce, edtech, retail, and consumer durables, highlighting diverse accomplishments and innovative work.

Nadir B Godrej, Jury Chairperson – IAA Leadership Awards & Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd; Chairperson, Godrej Agrovet Ltd addressed the audience at the event. He turned every challenge into wisdom, weaving his message with the power of rhyme. Joyful as it may be, his speech was powerful, impactful and inspiring! His jingles, even though cheery, reminded everyone to think creatively, even when life throws its hardest knocks.

Notable among the winners was Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson – HCL Technologies who was awarded the prestigious title of IAA Business Leader of the Year 2024 for her visionary leadership in shaping the future of technology at HCL Technologies, for spearheading initiatives that have driven innovation and digital transformation on a global scale, for her profound commitment to corporate social responsibility, making a lasting impact on communities, for her exceptional work in advancing education and empowering the next generation, for fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity, setting a benchmark in corporate ethics & for her relentless pursuit of excellence, elevating an Indian enterprise to international acclaim.

Avinash Pandey, President, IAA, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson – HCL Technologies, Nadir B Godrej, Jury Chairperson – IAA Leadership Awards and Nandini Dias, Chairperson, Leadership Awards |

Furthermore, upon receiving the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson – HCL Technologies, said, “This recognition is incredibly humbling. I owe this success to the exceptional leadership team and management at HCL. I am fortunate to stand on the shoulders of giants who have paved the way for me.”

Hephzibah Pathak, Ogilvy India was honoured with the IAA Creative Agency Head of the Year award for her creativity, strategic brilliance, innovative thinking, and ability to turn bold ideas into impactful results.

Hephzibah Pathak being felicitated by (L-R) Abhishek Karnani, Vice President – IAA India Chapter, Kaushik Roy, Past President, IAA India Chapter and Director, Imagination Works and Pradeep Dwivedi, IAA Mancom Member and Group CEO, EROS Media World PLC |

Anand Narasimhan, News18 was honoured with the IAA TV Anchor of the Year award for her exceptional talent and bringing news and stories to our screens with authority and charm.

Anand Narasimhan being felicitated |

Ravi Krishnan, Mint was honoured with the IAA Editor of the Year for having demonstrated exceptional leadership, editorial vision, and commitment to journalistic excellence, curating impactful content that informs and inspires.

Ravi Krishnan being felicitated |

Navin Khemka, EssenceMediacom secured the distinguished title of IAA Media Agency Head of the Year, for his exceptional leadership, data-driven insights, and ability to adapt to ever-changing consumer behavior and having elevated the industry's standards and set new benchmarks for success.

Actor Vicky Kaushal & Ananya Panday were crowned as the IAA Brand Endorsers of the Year in the male and female categories, respectively for their exceptional impact and influential presence in various high-profile brand campaigns throughout the year & setting themselves apart as true influencers.

(L-R) - Neeraj Roy, Jury Member and Founder & Managing Director, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd; Nandini Dias, Chairperson, IAA Leadership Awards, Vicky Kaushal, Avinash Pandey, President IAA India Chapter |

(L-R) - Avinash Pandey, President IAA India Chapter; Nandini Dias, Chairperson, IAA Leadership Awards; Ananya Panday; Megha Tata, Immediate Past President, IAA India Chapter & Neeraj Roy, Jury Member and Founder & Managing Director, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd |

Furthermore, legendary media industry veteran, Padma Shri Piyush Pandey was inducted into the esteemed IAA Hall of Fame, for being the flag bearer of creativity in Indian advertising over several decades, for his huge contribution to building memorable brands, for putting Indian advertising on the world stage with his haul of international awards and accolades & for bringing respect to the industry with the many meaningful and effective public service campaigns he created.

Piyush Pandey with being felicitated by all past presidents of IAA India Chapter |

Srinivasan K Swamy was honoured with the IAA Force For Good |

Srinivasan K Swamy was honoured with the IAA Force For Good award for his selfless acts for societal good. Srinivasan Swamy after winning the IAA Force for good, quoted his father, reflecting on the belief that there's always something meaningful to give back to society, a value deeply imbibed in his family. He also concluded with a hopeful message, expressing the wish that we continue to have the energy and resources to do even more good for the community.

Exuding sheer delight on this momentous occasion, Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter, said, “The IAA Leadership Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and salute all those marketers who have excelled in the year that was.It's also an evening to celebrate some very distinguished people in our industry and induct one exceptional person into the IAA Hall of Fame. IAA has always felt that advertising begins with the advertiser who owns the brand, invests in it and gives the all-important brief to Agencies. What happens after that sustains our entire industry. And that's why these awards are so important to all of us. We have a wonderful jury headed by Mr Nadir Godrej, and Chairperson Nandini Dias has spared no effort to put together this wonderful event”.

Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter |

Adding to it, Nandini Dias, Chairperson IAA Leadership Awards, stated “We are now living in a world where change must be instant. And as we look at our workplaces, at our younger generation, at the turbulent pockets of our economies, at the ebb and flow of corporate and business dynamics, it is evident that the greatest leadership skill out there, is not to simply cling on to this roller coaster and hang in there, but to pivot, evolve and stay ahead of every twist and turn.

The IAA Leadership Awards is a platform to appreciate and respect precisely that. Leadership… of all colours, all shapes and all sizes. In all its volatile, ever changing forms. Because the truth is this. Leadership is not a designation, it’s an act. It’s a not a noun, it’s a verb… a very active verb.

The integrity and purity of the IAA leadership awards are underlined by the fact that they cannot be entered by any individual or organization. Performances are identified and studied through an exhaustive… scan and search process… of over 2000 companies across 15 categories. And today, as we wade into this tidal wave of change that awaits us, I am proud to say the IAA Leadership Awards has been and will be a significant marker of time… through a generation that will change the way we all live our lives from now on”.

Nandini Dias, Chairperson IAA Leadership Awards |

The 11th IAA Leadership Awards celebrated visionary industry leaders, inspiring meaningful change and setting new benchmarks. This event's remarkable achievements are a catalyst for ongoing success, fostering innovation in the marketing landscape.

Diageo was the Celebration Partner, Tata Group was the Co-Partner, AdCounty was the Associate Partner & Titan Company Ltd was the Supporting Partners for the event.