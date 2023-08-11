IAA Leadership Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

Ajay Devgn being felicitated (L-R: Neeraj Roy, Nandini Dias, Ajay Devgn, Avinash Pandey, President IAA India Chapter & Chief Executive officer, ABP Network) |

On Wednesday, August 9, at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai, the IAA India Chapter, a distinguished organization for marketing, advertising, and media professionals, presented the great 10th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards. The Awards provided a venue for honoring and celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of influential business people.

Over 400 honorable guests, including senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals, attended the ceremony this year to recognize the outstanding achievements of the deserving winners.

The awards were given out in 15 different industry categories, including automotive, financial services, FMCG, e-commerce, educational technology, retail, and consumer durables, to recognize the unique accomplishments and creative contributions of great people.

Winner List - IAA Leadership Awards 2023

1. Marketer of the Year - Auto (Passenger Vehicles)

Shailesh Chandra

ManagingDirector,TataMotorsPassengerVehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger ElectricMobilityLtd.

2. Marketer of the Year - Auto (Two Wheelers)

Aniruddha Haldar

Senior Vice President – Marketing TVS Motor Company

3. Marketer of the Year - Consumer Durables

Sandeep Singh Arora

Senior Director Marketing, Consumer Electronics

Samsung India Electronics Ltd.

4. Marketer of the Year - Mobile Devices

Damyant Singh Khanoria

Chief Marketing Officer

Oppo (BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd)

5. Marketer of the Year - FMCG - Beverages

Sunil D'Souza

CEO & MD

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

6. Marketer of the Year - FMCG - Personal care

Rajesh Krishnamurthy

Business Director - Consumer Products Division

Himalaya Wellness Company

7. Marketer of the Year - FMCG –Homecare

Deepak Subramanian

Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited

8. Marketer of the Year - FMCG -Food

Jayen Mehta

Managing Director

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul)

9. Marketer of the Year – Media & Entertainment

Srivats TS

Vice President-Marketing, Netflix India

10. Marketer of the Year – Retail

Kapil Budukh

Head Of Marketing

Croma,Infiniti Retail Limited

11. Marketer of the Year – Banking

ICICI Bank Ltd

12. Marketer of the Year – UPI

Sumit Mathur

Chief Marketing Officer Paytm

13. Marketer of the Year - E-Commerce

Anuj Jain

Chief Business Officer and Sr Vice President Marketing

Brain Bees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (FirstCry.com)

14. Marketer of the Year – EdTech

Ashwin Damera

CEO and Co-Founder,Emeritus and Eruditus

15. Marketer of the Year – Gaming

Karan Pathak

Associate Director

Krafton India (Battle grounds Mobile India)

16. IAA Business Leader of the Year

Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India

17. IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year

Rajdeepak Das

Leo Burnett

18. IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year

Ajay Gupte

Wavemaker

19. IAA Media Person of the Year

Atideb Sarkar

ABP Group

20. IAA Editor of the Year

P V Chandran

Mathrubhumi

21. IAA TV Anchor of the Year

Navika Kumar

Times Network

22. IAA Brand Endorser of the Year

Ajay Devgn (Male)

Kiara Advani(Female)

23. IAA Hall of Fame

Dr. Bhaskar Das

24. IAA & Walkers & Co – Keep Walking Award

Tarun Mehta

Ather Energy