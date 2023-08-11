IAA Leadership Awards 2023: Full List of Winners

On Wednesday, August 9, at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai, the IAA India Chapter, a distinguished organization for marketing, advertising, and media professionals, presented the great 10th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards. The Awards provided a venue for honoring and celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of influential business people.
Over 400 honorable guests, including senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals, attended the ceremony this year to recognize the outstanding achievements of the deserving winners.
The awards were given out in 15 different industry categories, including automotive, financial services, FMCG, e-commerce, educational technology, retail, and consumer durables, to recognize the unique accomplishments and creative contributions of great people.
Winner List - IAA Leadership Awards 2023
1. Marketer of the Year - Auto (Passenger Vehicles)
Shailesh Chandra
ManagingDirector,TataMotorsPassengerVehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger ElectricMobilityLtd.
2. Marketer of the Year - Auto (Two Wheelers)
Aniruddha Haldar
Senior Vice President – Marketing TVS Motor Company
3. Marketer of the Year - Consumer Durables
Sandeep Singh Arora
Senior Director Marketing, Consumer Electronics
Samsung India Electronics Ltd.
4. Marketer of the Year - Mobile Devices
Damyant Singh Khanoria
Chief Marketing Officer
Oppo (BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd)
5. Marketer of the Year - FMCG - Beverages
Sunil D'Souza
CEO & MD
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
6. Marketer of the Year - FMCG - Personal care
Rajesh Krishnamurthy
Business Director - Consumer Products Division
Himalaya Wellness Company
7. Marketer of the Year - FMCG –Homecare
Deepak Subramanian
Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited
8. Marketer of the Year - FMCG -Food
Jayen Mehta
Managing Director
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul)
9. Marketer of the Year – Media & Entertainment
Srivats TS
Vice President-Marketing, Netflix India
10. Marketer of the Year – Retail
Kapil Budukh
Head Of Marketing
Croma,Infiniti Retail Limited
11. Marketer of the Year – Banking
ICICI Bank Ltd
12. Marketer of the Year – UPI
Sumit Mathur
Chief Marketing Officer Paytm
13. Marketer of the Year - E-Commerce
Anuj Jain
Chief Business Officer and Sr Vice President Marketing
Brain Bees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (FirstCry.com)
14. Marketer of the Year – EdTech
Ashwin Damera
CEO and Co-Founder,Emeritus and Eruditus
15. Marketer of the Year – Gaming
Karan Pathak
Associate Director
Krafton India (Battle grounds Mobile India)
16. IAA Business Leader of the Year
Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
17. IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year
Rajdeepak Das
Leo Burnett
18. IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year
Ajay Gupte
Wavemaker
19. IAA Media Person of the Year
Atideb Sarkar
ABP Group
20. IAA Editor of the Year
P V Chandran
Mathrubhumi
21. IAA TV Anchor of the Year
Navika Kumar
Times Network
22. IAA Brand Endorser of the Year
Ajay Devgn (Male)
Kiara Advani(Female)
23. IAA Hall of Fame
Dr. Bhaskar Das
24. IAA & Walkers & Co – Keep Walking Award
Tarun Mehta
Ather Energy