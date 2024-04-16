IAA & ISA To Host Retrospect And Prospects In Mumbai

Manish Anandani, Managing Director - India, Kenvue (erstwhile Johnson & Johnson) |

Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter and CEO, ABP Network said –"Retrospect & Prospects, is the definitive annual industry review, offering a 360-degree perspective on the past year while illuminating the road ahead. As the steward of this esteemed program, I am thrilled to convene the industry's top minds to explore the evolving landscape.

The insights shared here have played a pivotal role in shaping strategic agendas. This year, under the guidance of Manish Anandani, Managing Director-India, Kenvue, the event promises a stimulating exploration of the industry's past, present, and future, providing unparalleled opportunities for marketing leaders to gain a competitive edge and position their organisations for success in the years ahead.".

Adds Sunil Kataria, Chairman, The India Society of Advertisers & CEO of Raymond's Lifestyle Business, “The ISA as the unique voice and apex body of advertisers pan India over 70 years, has member education as one of the key areas of its services to members. Apart from periodically conducting our own seminars and workshops and knowledge series programs, we bring to the table of our members a variety of webinars on topics in marketing and media matters of contemporary interests from World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) of which the ISA is a founder member. We constantly look for opportunities of partnering with fraternity organizations to engage with our members.

Working with the IAA is one such avenue that we have looked at. It is also a matter of pride that the speaker Manish Anandani, Managing Director, India, Kenvue (erstwhile Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health) is from the leadership of an advertiser member company. I am confident this collaborative event and congregation of IAA and ISA members in a common venue would add further value to the excellent partnering that they have in the industry.”

For details write to Soumen Santara: secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org or Y Harakrishnan: yhkrish@insocietyad.com