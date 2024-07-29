IAA Crafts A Unique Community Welfare Experiment In Mumbai

Avinash Pandey, IAA President |

Says IAA President Avinash Pandey,

"Simple traffic rules are not being observed.

Wrong side riding is endemic.

Double parking, parking at bus stops, jumping red lights...the list goes on.

So what can we do about this?

-We can complain long and loud.

-We can indulge in finger-pointing.

Or we can try and do something about it ourselves.

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has always been active in the field of cause-related advertising.

This time we thought we would do a small experiment in what we call, social engineering. The attempt to try and change behavioral patterns through simple messaging.

Backed by increased enforcement.

And so along with Signpost, the outdoor company, the traffic police and with the support of the Hon. Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Sri Rahul Narwekar, the IAA has launched what we like to call a small social engineering experiment.

10 Bus shelters from Badhwar Park, down Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg (Cuffe Parade) to the end of G.D.Somani Marg now sport simple messages about observing basic traffic rules.

The traffic police will ensure increased visibility specially during peak hours in the morning and in the evening at known bottlenecks.

In 10 days time, we hope to see some behavioral change.

And of course, we can all feel a sense of satisfaction that we have tried to bring about positive change in our daily lives.

If it has a strong positive effect, we could take this to other areas as well.

I wish to thank Signpost, the Hon. Speaker, the traffic police, Dhananjay Khotpal, the creative director and all those who have supported us in this community service project as a labour of love.