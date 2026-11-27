FatakPay and UGRO Capital will jointly offer unsecured instant personal loans to select salaried and self-employed borrowers. |

Mumbai: Fintech platform FatakPay has announced a co-lending partnership with UGRO Capital to offer unsecured instant personal loans to eligible salaried and self-employed borrowers across India. The arrangement will bring together FatakPay’s digital lending platform and UGRO Capital’s data-led underwriting to reach borrowers who have limited access to formal credit.

Lending Roles

FatakPay’s non-banking financial company, FDPL Finance Pvt. Ltd., and UGRO Capital will jointly extend the loans. The companies said they would fund and manage the portfolio under the co-lending arrangement.

FatakPay will source borrowers, handle digital onboarding and service the loans through its technology platform. UGRO Capital will contribute its credit underwriting and risk assessment expertise, using its data-led approach to evaluate borrowers.

The partnership gives UGRO Capital, which focuses on addressing the credit needs of small businesses, access to customers sourced through FatakPay’s digital platform. The initial offering will cover both salaried and self-employed applicants who meet the lenders’ eligibility criteria.

Expansion Plans

Amit Goyal, co-founder and managing director of FatakPay, said the partnership would deepen the fintech’s lending capabilities. He said combining its digital reach with UGRO Capital’s underwriting expertise could make borrowing faster, simpler and more affordable for customers underserved by conventional lending channels.

UGRO Capital chief executive Anuj Pandey said co-lending had been central to the company’s efforts to expand responsibly. He added that the partnership would help UGRO Capital use FatakPay’s reach and its own underwriting capabilities to extend formal credit to more borrowers, including entrepreneurs.

The lenders will start with unsecured instant personal loans and plan to explore higher-value personal loans. The companies did not disclose a timeline for that expansion. The announcement did not specify minimum or maximum loan amounts, interest rates or repayment tenures.

For FatakPay, the tie-up adds a lending partner as it expands its digital financial services. For UGRO Capital, it opens another channel to reach borrowers through a fintech platform while sharing funding and portfolio management with FDPL Finance.

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