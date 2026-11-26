Banks |

Mumbai: Indian banks are expected to sustain their financial momentum in FY28, supported by resilient economic growth, healthy credit demand and improving operational efficiency, according to Fitch Ratings. The global rating agency projects that the banking sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio will remain below 2% despite emerging asset quality pressures.

Credit Growth To Remain Strong

Fitch expects India's banking sector to register loan growth of around 15% in FY28, driven by robust economic activity and sustained borrowing demand. A modest increase in policy interest rates amid inflationary pressures could strengthen banks' net interest margins (NIMs), supporting overall earnings.

Higher lending rates are expected to be transmitted relatively quickly, while deposit costs may increase at a slower pace owing to comfortable liquidity conditions.

Bank Profitability To Stay Stable

The rating agency anticipates stable profitability, backed by wider interest margins, improved cost management and healthy pre-provision earnings.

Increasing digitalisation across the banking industry is helping lenders reduce operational expenses. Consolidation among public sector banks has also contributed to greater operational efficiency. These factors are expected to strengthen banks' ability to absorb additional financial pressures.

Bad Loans To Remain Below 2%

Fitch projects credit costs to increase to 0.8% of gross loans in FY28 from an estimated 0.6% in FY27, primarily due to the adoption of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning. However, continued loan recoveries, write-offs and an expanding loan portfolio are expected to keep the bad loan ratio below 2%.

Strong internal capital generation should support capital buffers, although rapid credit expansion and additional provisioning requirements could restrict further improvement in capital ratios.

Asia-Pacific Banking Outlook

Fitch expects banking conditions across developed Asia-Pacific markets to remain broadly stable in 2027. Japan and Hong Kong have received improving sector outlooks, supported by interest rate normalisation and easing commercial property stress, respectively.

Australia, however, faces a deteriorating outlook amid elevated interest rates, weakening employment conditions, rising impaired loans and higher operating expenses, highlighting regional differences in banking sector performance.

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