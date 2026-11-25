Profit | Representational Image

Mumbai: KV Toys India Limited reported a strong financial performance for the half year ended September 30, 2026, supported by growth in revenue, profitability and operating earnings. The toy manufacturer's unaudited financial results highlighted sustained business expansion during the first half of FY27.

The company's standalone net profit increased by 18.56% year-on-year to ₹4.85 crore, compared with ₹4.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Income Growth

KV Toys India recorded standalone total income of ₹104.51 crore in H1 FY27, registering a growth of 29.18% against ₹80.90 crore in H1 FY26. Standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 15.76% to ₹7.21 crore, compared with ₹6.23 crore during the same period last year. While operating earnings and profitability improved, EBITDA growth remained slower than the increase in total income.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, KV Toys India reported total income of ₹104.23 crore for the six months ended September 2026. Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹7.09 crore, while net profit reached ₹4.59 crore during the reporting period. The financial results reflect the company's expanding business scale, with growth across several key standalone financial indicators.

Management Commentary

Managing Director Karan Narang highlighted that the company's revenue reached ₹102.74 crore during H1 FY27, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.70%. He also highlighted the improvement in EBITDA and net profitability during the first half of the financial year.

Strategic Investment

Alongside its financial results, KV Toys India announced that its board had approved a proposed investment in Play Panda. The investment remains subject to the completion of due diligence and applicable statutory requirements.

The proposed transaction could provide additional business expansion opportunities for KV Toys India. However, its completion remains contingent upon the fulfilment of the necessary regulatory and procedural conditions.

The company's latest financial performance and proposed investment will remain key developments to monitor as it pursues further business expansion in the Indian toy industry.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently evaluate associated risks.

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