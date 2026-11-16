Allcargo Global Shifts From Losses To Profits In Q2, Revenue Jumps 23% As EBITDA Skyrockets 270%

Allcargo Global |

Mumbai: Allcargo Global Limited staged a financial turnaround in the second quarter of FY27, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹32 crore against a loss of ₹28 crore in the preceding quarter, supported by higher logistics volumes and improved operating efficiencies.

The company also recorded strong sequential growth in revenue and EBITDA during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue Jumps 23%

Allcargo Global reported consolidated revenue of ₹4,320 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹3,522 crore in the June quarter, marking a 23% quarter-on-quarter increase. Gross profit rose 14% sequentially to ₹837 crore, reflecting improved business performance. The company reported profit before tax of ₹62 crore during the September quarter.

EBITDA Surges 270%

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed approximately 270% to ₹122 crore from ₹33 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit after tax reached ₹32 crore, reversing the previous quarter's ₹28 crore loss. The turnaround indicates a significant improvement in profitability following a challenging period for the logistics company.

Logistics Volumes Improve

Allcargo Global recorded growth across its major freight forwarding categories during the quarter. Less-than-container-load (LCL) volumes increased 3% sequentially, while full-container-load (FCL) volumes rose 1%. Air freight volumes registered the strongest growth, climbing 16% compared with the previous quarter.

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Management Highlights Turnaround

Managing Director Adarsh Hegde attributed the improved financial performance to focused internal initiatives following difficult preceding quarters. The company prioritised cost optimisation, yield management and pricing discipline to strengthen operational efficiency.

These measures helped support the recovery in earnings alongside higher business volumes. Going forward, investors will monitor freight volumes, pricing trends and operating margins to assess whether Allcargo Global can sustain its profitability recovery.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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