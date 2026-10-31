GIC Re H1 FY27 Profit After Tax Drops To ₹4,377.66 Crore, Gross Premium Income Up 12.34% To ₹24,703.57 Crore

GIC Re |

Mumbai: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) on Friday announced its financial performance for the half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a profit after tax of ₹4,377.66 crore, a decrease of 5.23 per cent from ₹4,619.02 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross Premium Income Rises

The gross premium income for the half year stood at ₹24,703.57 crore, up from ₹21,989.71 crore recorded in the half year ended 30 September 2025. This marks a 12.34 per cent increase year-on-year, the company said.

Read Also GIC Re Shares Fall Over 6% As Govt Launches Discounted OFS

Underwriting Loss and Investment Income

Underwriting loss increased by 38.4 per cent to ₹1,709.06 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹1,234.59 crore in the previous year. Investment income for the same period increased to ₹7,503.78 crore from ₹7,105.41 crore.

Solvency and Combined Ratios

The solvency ratio improved to 4.18 as on 30 September 2026, up from 3.85 as on 30 September 2025. The combined ratio was 107.39 per cent for the half year ended 30 September 2026, a slight decrease from 107.41 per cent previously.

Total Assets and Net Worth

Total assets of the company increased by 7.46 per cent to ₹2,13,420.24 crore as on 30 September 2026, compared to ₹1,98,612.62 crore a year earlier. Net worth, excluding fair value change account, rose to ₹53,402.32 crore from ₹46,669.38 crore.

Segmental Performance

Domestic gross premium contributed ₹19,794.41 crore (80%) of the total, growing by 15.9 per cent. International gross premium remained flat at ₹4,909.16 crore (20%), showing 0.0 per cent growth compared to the previous half year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.