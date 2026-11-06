UGRO Capital Disbursements Top ₹3,000 Crore In Q2 As Strategic Reset Lifts Half-Year Profit By 53 Per Cent

UGRO Capital |

Mumbai: Non-banking financial company UGRO Capital announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2026, posting total disbursements of ₹3,159 crore, up 77 percent year-on-year. The company's assets under management grew 23 percent to reach ₹15,019 crore.

Growth Engines Expand

The lender said its two main growth engines now account for 53 percent of its total loan book, up from 32 percent nine months ago following a strategic reset initiated in February 2026. Emerging market loans against property grew 42 percent to ₹4,268 crore across 317 branches.

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Merchant Lending Rises

Merchant lending platform GROx saw its assets under management nearly triple in a year to reach ₹3,661 crore, serving approximately 4.1 lakh merchants. The segment currently disburses about ₹750 crore per month with daily collections.

Financial Performance

Profit before tax rose 12 percent year-on-year to ₹68.3 crore for the quarter, while first-half profit after tax increased 53 percent to ₹118.6 crore. Quarterly operating expenses dropped 38 percent from ₹205 crore to ₹127.2 crore over two quarters, according to company disclosures.

Asset Quality And Capital

Gross non-performing assets stood at 2.7 percent, with collection efficiency recorded at 97 percent. Capital adequacy was reported at 18.8 percent, with management expecting it to reach approximately 22 percent following the pending merger with Profectus Capital.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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