UGRO Capital Amends Share Purchase Agreement To Acquire Datasigns Technologies Private For ₹38.23 Crore

Mumbai: UGRO Capital is moving closer to completing its acquisition of the MyShubhLife technology platform, revising the transaction structure as part of its broader strategy to strengthen embedded finance capabilities.

• UGRO Capital acquires 100% of Datasigns Technologies (MyShubhLife)

• MyShubhLife enabled loan disbursements of ₹1,720 crores AUM as of December 31, 2025

Acquisition Terms Revised

UGRO Capital entered into an Amended and Restated Share Purchase Agreement on March 5, 2026, modifying the terms of its planned acquisition of Datasigns Technologies Private Limited (DTPL). Under the revised agreement, the company will pay Rs 38.23 crore entirely in cash in a single tranche to acquire the target company. This replaces the earlier structure announced in January 2025, where the ₹45 crore consideration was planned through a combination of cash and share swap executed in two tranches.

Platform Integration Progress

DTPL operates MyShubhLife, a technology platform that enables embedded finance partnerships for credit distribution to micro, small, and medium enterprises and small merchants. Since the original agreement, UGRO Capital has already been working with the platform under a technology service provider arrangement, originating and disbursing loans through it for about 15 months. This operational collaboration has allowed the lender to integrate the platform into its digital lending ecosystem.

Loan Portfolio Through Platform

As of December 31, 2025, the MyShubhLife platform had facilitated loan disbursements with assets under management of approximately ₹1,720 crore. The company indicated that the portfolio has maintained stable asset quality performance, supporting the strategic rationale behind completing the acquisition.

Strategic Focus on Embedded Finance

UGRO Capital said the acquisition aligns with its strategic realignment toward embedded finance and digital ecosystem partnerships. The company views such platforms as a key growth pillar for expanding credit origination through digital partnerships and ecosystem integrations.

Once the remaining formalities are completed, Datasigns Technologies Private Limited will become a wholly owned subsidiary of UGRO Capital Limited, with a further regulatory update expected to be filed with the stock exchanges.

By restructuring the deal to an all-cash transaction and integrating the MyShubhLife platform into its ecosystem, UGRO Capital is positioning the acquisition as a step toward strengthening its digital lending infrastructure and embedded finance strategy.

