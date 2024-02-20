D-JINN.AI Wins The Prestigious GAISA 4.0 Award For The ‘Best Use Of AI In Automation’

Admiral R. Hari Kumar Chief of the Naval Staff with Captain M.S. Kapoor COO, TCA2I, IIT Bombay & A. Parvez Banatwala, CEO, CloudMojo at the GAISA 4.0. |

D-JINN.AI, the New Gen, Hyper-Automation product developed by CloudMojo Tech Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured with the esteemed "Best Use of AI in Automation" award at the Global Artificial Intelligence & Summit Awards (GAISA) 4.0.

The event, organized by the All-India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) and supported by Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), and Ministry of Defence, Government of India, recognized D-JINN.AI for its exceptional contribution to the field. D-JINN.AI stands out as an AI marvel, leveraging advanced technologies such as Computer Vision, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Handwritten Text Recognition (HTR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Large Language Model (LLM), and Data Analytics.

It redefines interactions with unstructured data, offering features like comprehensive data processing, social media platform archiving, and unparalleled data analytics. D-JINN.AI is your indispensable ally for actionable intelligence and unparalleled automation.

CloudMojo Tech Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based Cloud AI SaaS startup, the developer of D-JINN.AI is an industry partner with the Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence (TCA2I) at IIT Bombay.

TCA2I, dedicated to harnessing the power of AI/ML, Data Sciences, and Optimization across sectors, has strategically aligned with CloudMojo for comprehensive project delivery models, ensuring Data Security and Digital Identity Protection in line with the government policies on AI usage.

In this customer centric collaboration, CloudMojo and TCA2I, IIT Bombay, have integrated D-JINN.AI with BHASHINI, IIT Bombay's flagship AI application offering Text Translation and Speech Translation capabilities.

This integration ensures data accessibility in various regional languages within India. D-JINN.AI is being used by the National Archives of India (NAI), to transform its archival handwritten index registers into a structured database.

This initiative has resulted in over 95% savings in time and costs for the department. Senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence graced the GAISA 4.0 event, where the unveiling of this dynamic duo “D-JINN.AI” and “BHASHINI” by CloudMojo and TCA2I, IIT Bombay, marked a pivotal moment.

With defence forces comprising members from diverse linguistic backgrounds across the country, the innovative integration of D-JINN.AI, alongside BHASHINI, proved to have an immediate resonance.

Arun Vaz, Co-founder of CloudMojo, highlighted "Our integrated capability to extract valuable insights from unstructured resources and present them in a structured format across multiple languages is poised to significantly boost efficiency within defence forces and expedite decision-making at all levels. D-JINN is gearing up to extend these benefits across diverse domains such as healthcare, culture, finance, education and will soon be able to process unstructured audio, video, news, and social media feed besides text. Organizations interested in this transformative solution can register interest through our website d-jinn.ai".