CSMIA Prepares To Handle Movement Of Over 65,000 Haj Pilgrims, Marking 157% Year-On-Year Increase In 2024

CSMIA Airport | File photo

Mumbai, 27 May 2024: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to play a significant role in this year's Haj pilgrimage. The airport anticipates facilitating the departure of 33,000 pilgrims from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia. CSMIA is set to handle over 65,000 passengers including arrivals and departures during the period of May 2024 to July 2024. This monumental operation highlights CSMIA's significance as one of the key departure points for the Haj pilgrimage in India. CSMIA is fully prepared to manage the increased passenger traffic with a phased-wise and coordinated approach.

2024 is anticipated to mark a significant 157% year-on-year increase in the number of Haj pilgrims traveling through CSMIA when compared to 2023, when 12,815 pilgrims departed from the airport. The annual Haj flights from CSMIA operate for a period of two months throughout the year. For 2024, the departure flights have commenced from 25th of May and will continue till 12th of June. The arrival of returning pilgrims is tentatively scheduled to begin in the month of July 2024.

CSMIA manages a robust schedule to Saudi Arabia, with airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Saudia Airlines collectively operating 11 flights daily. During the peak period for Haj, Saudia Airlines is responsible for handling the official Haj movement from CSMIA. To accommodate the significant increase in pilgrim traffic, 101 additional ferry flights have been scheduled for both departures and arrivals, demonstrating CSMIA’s commitment to facilitating a smooth and efficient travel experience for all Haj pilgrims.

Additionally, CSMIA is set to host a comprehensive range of facilities and services exclusively for Haj pilgrims at Terminal 2. These enhancements are designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all travelers undertaking this significant journey.

Key facilities include:

• Separate Approach Road: A dedicated approach road at the departures level ensures convenient and direct access for Haj pilgrims.

• Dedicated Drop-off Point: A specific drop-off location is designated for the exclusive use of Haj pilgrims.

• Exclusive Parking and Lifts: Vehicles carrying Haj pilgrims can utilize the dedicated parking at MLCP P9. Two lifts will be operational between P9 and P10 on the East Side, exclusively for Haj pilgrims.

• Streamlined Access: Pilgrims can exit MLCP at P10 East Side, proceed to Gate 2, and enter from Departure Entry Gate 3 for check-in.

• Dedicated Check-in Area: Check-in Island C is reserved exclusively for Haj operations.

• Special Screening Area: A dedicated screening area is established to facilitate a smooth security process for Haj pilgrims.

• Immigration Counters: Specific counters are allocated for the immigration check process for Haj travelers.

• Dedicated Boarding Gates: Boarding Gates 46, 47, and 48 are assigned for all Haj departures.

• Comfort Facilities: Separate seating arrangements, dedicated prayer rooms for ladies and gents, and a separate Wazu area are provided for pilgrims.

• Senior Official Deployment: A dedicated senior official from CSMIA is appointed to manage and coordinate with Haj volunteers and airlines for all Haj flights.

CSMIA is honored to support the Haj pilgrimage, recognizing its profound spiritual significance. As CSMIA prepares to manage over an estimated 65,000 pilgrims this year, encompassing both arrivals and departures, the airport reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a seamless, safe, and comfortable travel experience. CSMIA is set to demonstrate exceptional hospitality, committed to facilitating this journey for thousands of devotees.