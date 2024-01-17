Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils Unique Plan: Gifts Auctioned For Public Welfare Initiatives

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a new initiative regarding the gifts received by him in various programs. The Chief Minister has instructed Secretary Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey to assess the value of the various types of gifts he receives in the programs and auction them and the amount received from this should be used in public welfare works. Any common person can also participate in the auction process.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently appealed to the people that the tradition of giving books instead of bouquets to the guests at any function should be started. This will increase the stock of knowledge in the future generations and will also nourish the mind. Gifting a plant can also be an alternative to a bouquet.

Now, in this regard , the Chief Minister has taken another new and innovative initiative.

In fact, when the Chief Minister attends programs in Uttarakhand or outside Uttarakhand, people present him many gifts. From shawls to paintings, various types of sculptures are presented to CM.

Now the Chief Minister has directed Secretary Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey to calculate the value of all the gifts he receives in programs and auction them. The Chief Minister has directed that the money received from this auction should be used for various works of public interest. The Chief Minister has asked the Secretary to prepare a proposal for this so that this work can be started as soon as possible.