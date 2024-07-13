Bhagwat Vijay Yatra: Spiritual Mentor Lal Govind Das To Deliver Lectures In Australia This July; Check Dates & More

A disciple of H.H. Radha Govind Goswami Maharaj, Sriman Lal Govind Das is a respected preacher of key Vedic scriptures in Vaishnavism, including the Bhagavad Gita, Srimad Bhagwatam, Ramayana, among others. This month, he embarks on a spiritual tour across different regions in Australia as part of his "Bhagwat Vijay Yatra."

Starting in Perth earlier this July and concluding in Sydney on July 30th, Lal Govind Das aims to engage with audiences to discuss the holy scriptures at ISKCON Perth, Gold Coast Bhakti Centre, and ISKCON Sydney between July 10 and July 30, 2024.

"Join us in celebrating the profound wisdom and eloquence of our revered Bhagavat speaker as he enlightens audiences across Perth, Gold Coast, and Sydney with the timeless teachings of Shrimad Bhagwatam. Through each mesmerizing lecture, he effortlessly weaves together ancient scriptures and their modern relevance, guiding hearts toward deeper spiritual understanding and inner peace. His captivating storytelling and deep insights transport listeners to a realm where divine truths resonate with clarity and compassion. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the essence of Shrimad Bhagwatam through the words of a true master and visionary."

Inspiration Inspired by H.D.G Srila Prabhupada's 1965 voyage to the US aboard the Jaladuta, and with the blessings of HH Radha Govind Goswami Maharaj, his disciple Sriman Lal Govind Das arrived in Australia on July 10 this year with the Bhagwat Ratha for the Bhagwat Vijay Yatra.

Check Dates and Location Details Sriman Lal Govind Das delivered the Bhagwat Katha at ISKCON Perth from July 10 to 14, and at Gold Coast Bhakti Centre from July 19 to 21. He will continue his Bhagwat Vijay Yatra with insightful discourses at ISKCON Sydney from July 24 to 30. Lectures are scheduled until the end of July.

It has been noted that people of all nationalities in the country have responded overwhelmingly and warmly. Many expressed joy in learning about Lord Krishna and in embarking on the path of spiritual progress. Interestingly, attendees were seen committing to regular chanting of Lord Krishna's holy name after attending the lectures.

About Sriman Lal Govind Das As a spiritual preceptor, mentor, expert motivator, and orator, Sriman Lal Govind Das has delivered lectures globally, inspiring millions from diverse backgrounds and strengthening their spiritual awareness.