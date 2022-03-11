Automotive Website of the Year 2021: Winner Announced

DaxStreet recently bagged the 'Automotive Website of the Year 2021 Award' amid a slew of competition with some of the leading players in the media domain. A rapidly growing website, DaxStreet has managed to achieve a number of accolades as acclaims to its name in a short period of time. Since its acquisition by pop-culture news and entertainment media network, OtakuKart, the website has seen a major influx of online traffic and engagement.

"The Automotive Website of 2021 Award is a reflection of that very exponential growth," says Sohel Moldharia, CEO of OtakuKart. He went on to add, "we feel incredibly delighted and humbled to have won the award and add another accolade to our name. But all it has done for us is give us another inspirational stimulus to keep on striving for more. As a motor news network, we want DaxStreet to reach and touch millions of automobile enthusiasts and even the regular audience."

So far, DaxStreet has managed to build a significant presence in the online sector, raking in massive online traffic of fresh and returning users. The rapidly growing website has also won multiple awards and accolades for its fast growth in a relatively shorter window of time. The year 2021 proved to be a huge opening year for the website that is now eying on branching out its territory into the offline space as well. It recently announced its plans to enter magazine publication, which is expected to start later this year.

For both of its digital and offline segments, DaxStreet has recently added a significant workforce in response to the massive influx of readers and automobile enthusiasts who crave more content. Meeting these new requirements and needs has been at the forefront of the website's plan. Sohel Moldharia went on to shed some light on how exactly the website aims to meet the expanding requirements and needs of the huge audience it has created over time.

"As an essential step in our plan to expand, we had opened our first physical office for DaxStreet in Gujarat. While taking on the new threshold and objectives would be much easier now, the workload is only going to increase. To meet said work, we'd need more people, and finding talented people and making them a part of our family has been one of the important tasks. With a new set of challenges and audience needs, we aim to open more physical offices and meet the audience needs in diverse sectors and domains of media publication."

Another such acclaim to DaxStreet's name has been the coveted 2021's 'Fastest Growing Car News Website of the Year' Award. However, "these are just two of the many more awards and recognitions the company is set to win", Moldharia claims.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:41 PM IST