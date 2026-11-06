Angel One Becomes India's Second-Largest Stockbroker By Active Clients, Adds 2.43 Lakh NSE Investors In October

Angel One |

Mumbai: Angel One Limited has emerged as India's second-largest stockbroker by active clients on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), strengthening its position in the country's rapidly expanding digital investment market.

According to NSE's latest Report 1C, the brokerage recorded 69.98 lakh active clients, representing a 14.97 per cent share of the exchange's 4.67 crore active investors.

Client Growth

Angel One added 2.43 lakh net active clients during October 2026, reflecting continued retail participation in equity markets. Its overall registered client base reached 4.06 crore, registering 17.4 per cent year-on-year growth. Gross client additions touched 6.6 lakh during October, the highest level in nine months.

Trading Activity

Trading engagement also improved, with average daily orders rising 19.6 per cent month-on-month to 69.7 lakh. The increase highlighted stronger activity across the company's technology-driven trading platforms.

Quarterly Earnings

Angel One reported an 18.7 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,427 crore during Q2 FY27. Net profit surged 58.2 per cent to ₹335 crore, reflecting improved profitability. Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and tax (EBDAT) climbed 52 per cent to ₹493 crore. The reported EBDAT margin expanded to 45.1 per cent from 34.5 per cent a year earlier.

Revenue Diversification

Interest income from the client funding business contributed 35.6 per cent of total revenue, highlighting diversification beyond traditional broking operations. During the September quarter, Angel One acquired nearly 15 lakh clients, an 11.6 per cent sequential increase.

Wealth Expansion

The company's wealth management assets under management reached ₹16,000 crore, rising 19.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 160.5 per cent year-on-year.

Business Outlook

Angel One's expanding client base and stronger trading activity underline its growing presence in India's capital markets. Future performance will depend on investor participation, trading volumes and regulatory developments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures and is intended for informational purposes only.

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