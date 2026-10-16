Angel One Net Profit Jumps 58.2% To ₹335 Crore In Q2 FY27; Total Users Reach 4 Crore

Angel One |

Mumbai: Angel One Limited reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, with the figure reaching ₹335 crore. This represents a 58.2% increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, the company said.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated total gross revenues for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹1,431.5 crore, up 18.9% year-on-year. Standalone gross revenues also increased by 18.5% to ₹1,400.7 crore.

EBDAT and Margins

Reported consolidated EBDAT for the quarter was ₹493.3 crore, marking a 52.0% year-on-year growth. The consolidated EBDAT margin was 45.1%, with a year-on-year change of 1,064 basis points, according to the company.

User Base and Acquisitions

Angel One's total user base reached 4 crore as of Q2 FY27, a 17.3% increase year-on-year. The company acquired 15 lakh gross new users during the quarter.

Asset Under Management

Wealth Management AUM grew 160.5% year-on-year to ₹16,000 crore. Asset Under Custody (Equity + MF) stood at ₹1.7 lakh crore, reflecting a 16.1% year-on-year increase.

Credit Distribution

Credit distribution in Q2 FY27 was ₹690 crore, showing a 51.8% year-on-year growth. The average client funding book reached ₹7,450 crore, growing by 40.5% year-on-year.

Order Volume

The total number of orders processed in Q2 FY27 was 36.6 crore, an increase of 1.7% year-on-year. Equity derivatives (F&O) orders totalled 25.6 crore, while cash orders were 6.6 crore and commodity orders were 4.5 crore.

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Retail Equity Turnover Share

The company's share in retail overall equity turnover was 19.7%. Angel One increased its share of retail equity derivatives turnover to 22.1%, up 43 basis points year-on-year.

Management Commentary

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, said the next decade would belong to platforms combining innovation, trust, and execution at scale. Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO, noted the resilience of the client franchise despite market structure changes, with client engagement recovering steadily.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.