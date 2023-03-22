 Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAngel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23

Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23

The dividend shall be paid on or before April 20, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, March 31, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23 | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One Limited (Formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company by way of circular resolution dated March 22, 2023 approved declaration of 4th interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at the rate of Rs 9.60 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 per share of the company, via an exchange filing.

Further, as already intimated, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board shall be Friday, March 31, 2023.

The dividend shall be paid on or before April 20, 2023 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, March 31, 2023, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

Read Also
Uno Minda announces allotment of 63,494 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23

Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23

STL replenishes 1.4 billion litres of water for ~40,000 lives in Maharashtra

STL replenishes 1.4 billion litres of water for ~40,000 lives in Maharashtra

Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option

Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option

Marion Biotech's manufacturing license canceled, No production in Noida plant: Report

Marion Biotech's manufacturing license canceled, No production in Noida plant: Report

Burger King rewards employees with 14,765 shares as stock options

Burger King rewards employees with 14,765 shares as stock options