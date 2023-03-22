 Uno Minda announces allotment of 63,494 equity shares
Uno Minda announces allotment of 63,494 equity shares

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Uno Minda announces allotment of 63,494 equity shares | Image: Uno Minda (Representative)

Uno Minda Limited (formerly known as Minda Industries Limited) announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of the company on 22 March, 2023 approved the allotment of 63,494 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, via an exchnage filing.

The issue is pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under the UNO Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019.

The company is in the process of applying for the listing of these aforesaid shares with the stock exchanges, i.e. NSE and BSE.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs 114,59,00,440.00 to Rs 114,60,27,428.00 In terms of Regulations l0(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits & Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI Regulations"), the details of the share allotted as above are given in Annexure-1 to the filing.

The disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 ofthe SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, however, we wish to clarify that the aforesaid allotment of shares is not material in nature to the company.

