Angel One Reports ₹51,366 Million FY26 Revenue & ₹9,150.99 Million Profit, Expands Borrowing Limits To ₹20,000 Crore

Angel One approved key financial and strategic decisions in its April 2026 board meeting, including raising borrowing limits to Rs. 20,000 crore and plans to raise to Rs. 1,500 crore via non-convertible debentures. |

Mumbai: Angel One is doubling down on growth, combining strong financial performance with aggressive capital planning to expand its lending and investment capacity.

Borrowing Limits Explained

The company’s board approved a significant increase in borrowing limits to Rs. 20,000 crore, subject to shareholder approval. This move reflects a clear intent to scale operations and support future growth initiatives. In parallel, the board cleared plans to raise up to Rs. 1,500 crore through non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches. These steps indicate a proactive approach to capital management and liquidity planning.

Financial Performance Holds Strong

Angel One reported total revenue from operations of Rs. 51,366.07 million for FY26, with total income at Rs. 51,522.34 million. Profit after tax stood at Rs. 9,150.99 million, as detailed in the financial statement on page 6. Quarterly performance also remained steady, with Q4FY26 profit at Rs. 3,202.37 million. Despite a decline compared to the previous year’s annual profit, the company maintained solid earnings backed by its core broking and financial services operations.

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Investments Strengthen Subsidiaries

The board approved investments of Rs. 150 crore each into two wholly owned subsidiaries—Angel Fincap Private Limited and Angel One Wealth Limited. These investments are structured through equity shares or compulsorily convertible preference shares. The move signals a focus on strengthening internal business verticals, particularly in lending and wealth management, which are emerging as key growth drivers.

Governance and Strategic Moves

Angel One also appointed KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as internal auditors for FY27, reinforcing its governance framework. Additionally, the company raised Rs. 50 crore during the quarter through private placement of debentures. The board further approved the company’s 30th annual general meeting to be held on June 12, 2026, via virtual mode, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Angel One’s latest decisions highlight a blend of financial resilience and forward-looking capital strategy, positioning the company to expand its footprint while maintaining operational discipline.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and financial statements and does not include independent verification or additional sources.