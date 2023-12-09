Amit Shah Hails Uttarakhand's Achievements at Global Investors Summit 2023 Closing Ceremony

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, said that this is not only the celebration of Destination Uttarakhand, but also the beginning of many new things. He said that against the target of agreements worth Rs 2 lakh crore, agreements worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been signed in the state in the Global Investors Summit, for this he congratulated the government and administration of Uttarakhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This is the beginning of exploring the infinite possibilities of the new Uttarakhand.* This will become a strong example in front of the entire world as to how Uttarakhand can be connected with the industry in an eco-friendly manner. He said that the Prime Minister said with confidence that this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand. This is a place where development and divine power are together. Chief Minister Dhami has also linked performance with this. He said that the Chief Minister gave full credit to the Prime Minister and the central agencies for safely evacuating 41 workers. Under the guidance and monitoring of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, commendable work was done to evacuate the workers safely. The amazing calmness and confidence that was on his face is a big thing for leadership. He congratulated the Chief Minister and the Uttarakhand Government for the success of this campaign.

The Union Home Minister said that the state of Uttarakhand was created by Atal ji and Modi ji has improved it. The state is progressing rapidly under his leadership. The objective of making Uttarakhand a separate state was that the state should develop rapidly. The state has made remarkable progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Many important initiatives have been taken. The Chardham Yatra system here, the development of infrastructure and the plan made for the border areas are commendable. Uttarakhand has become a policy driven state with about thirty investor friendly new policies. Governance with transparency has been promoted under the leadership of Modi ji. The corrupt will not be spared at all. Uttarakhand government has provided a transparent environment. Uttarakhand is one of the most peaceful and safe states in the entire country. Transparency has become the nature of Uttarakhand. It is the responsibility of the entire country to make Uttarakhand the strongest and most developed state.

He said that the country has progressed rapidly in the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Multi-dimensional changes have taken place in the entire country. In these years, 13.5 crore people have come out of the poverty line. Per capita income has doubled. The number of unicorn startups has multiplied. The way India organized the G-20 was appreciated all over the world. The Delhi Declaration of the G-20 will hoist India's flag in the field of diplomacy. By 2047, the Prime Minister has set a target to make the country developed and best in every field. Today the whole world is looking towards India.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, while welcoming Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, said that under his leadership, along with strengthening internal security, India will also move towards the goal of "prosperity through cooperation" in the cooperative sector. All the PACS in the country are being computerized. The work of computerization of PACS was started from Uttarakhand for the first time in the country by the Union Cooperative Minister in October 2021 and today all the committees in the state have been computerized.

“Destination Uttarakhand” was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Amit Shah is present in its closing ceremony today. The state government received continuous support from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in safely evacuating 41 laborers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi, due to which the Silkyara Mission was successful. For this he also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

The Chief Minister said that today Uttarakhand is moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and is working in every field as per his vision. While today in Uttarakhand, our farmers are giving the message of "Make in India" to the whole world by the production of apple, kiwi, mushroom, Shri Anna, herbs etc., on the other hand, within the state, logistics park, aroma park, pharma work is going on at a fast pace on the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster and Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor. Be it ease of doing business, single window clearance, simplifying difficult rules, efforts to control the budget, today Uttarakhand is trying to live up to all these parameters. By adopting the Prime Minister's basic mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform, the state government has tried to implement simple and transparent policies for many sectors, so that our industrialists do not have to face any kind of problem. In this Investor Summit, Uttarakhand received investment proposals worth more than three and a half lakh crores, out of which the work of grounding of investment proposals worth Rs 44 thousand crores is in progress.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been the inspiration for the success of this conference.* Investors and various departments of the Central Government also ensured their participation and contributed fully in making this conference a success. He also expressed his gratitude for the confidence shown by all the investors investing in Uttarakhand and the people of Uttarakhand. He said that the state government is committed to never let this trust be broken. The Chief Minister said that all the industrialists investing in Uttarakhand are our brand ambassadors and we will ensure that the “Destination Uttarakhand” brand proves to be an excellent brand for investment.

Chief Secretary Dr. S.S. Sandhu said that The Prime Minister has brought forward new hope for the development of Antyodaya by inaugurating the House of Himalayas. Also, the products being prepared by self-help groups have got a global level platform. He said that the Prime Minister had talked about Wedding in Uttarakhand, his statement has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the people of the state. He said that 30 new policies have been made in the state in the last 06 months. Investors' enthusiasm towards Uttarakhand is continuously increasing. A land bank of 6000 acres of government land has been prepared by the state government. Electricity is being provided to industries at affordable rates. Connectivity with NCR is also being made more easy. Law and order situation is good in the state of Uttarakhand. The environment of the state is pollution free.

On this occasion, CEO National Stock Exchange Ashish Kumar Chauhan MD. Mother Dairy Manish Bandlish, MD Rasna Piruz Khambatta, MD Jubilant Generics Ltd. Dr. Jaydev Rajpal also expressed his views.

On this occasion, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd), Union Heavy Industries Minister Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and representatives of industrial groups were present.