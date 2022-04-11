Aaditya Thackeray to be the Chief Guest for IAA Olive Crown Awards

Announcing this Megha Tata, President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) said "Shri Thackeray is not just the Minister for Environment but is also passionate about many environmental causes. His contribution to the eco-space has been significant. Something that had prompted the IAA to present its prestigious Olive Crown-Green Crusader Award to him last year. We are privileged that he will grace this event."

Says Olive Crown Committee Chairperson Pradeep Dwivedi, "The Olive Crown awards salute excellence in communicating sustainability. They are arguably the most meaningful awards from the marcom industry. The event will see top industry leaders presenting and accepting these awards."

Adds Neeraj Roy Co-Chair Olive Crown Committee "These awards, now in their 12th. year have grown in stature over the years. We are very pleased that the scope of these awards has been growing as well. This year we have announced that we will be supporting the SaveSoil movement with an awareness program. The winning entries will be showcased at this event."

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

