A Marketing Technologist Leader Pioneering Innovation Around The Globe

Marketing is vital for building trust, educating audiences on complex products, and differentiating products and services in a competitive market. Effective marketing strategies fuelled by technological innovation enhance client engagement, foster loyalty, and drive growth by tailored communication of the value and especially expertise in the area of financial services, Healthcare, and Wealth management.

Marketing Technology (aka MarTech) is indispensable in today's digital economy. It empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of modern marketing landscapes, adapt to changing consumer behaviors, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive environment. Today, we take a look at the path of an individual whose name is emblematic of outstanding achievement in domain of Marketing technology and Communications — Priyal Borole.

Priyal's career and scholarly achievements in the realm of marketing technology speak volumes about his steadfast dedication to innovation and superior performance. Boasting more than 14 years of expertise, he is a distinguished Engineering Leader and recognized professional who has adeptly maneuvered through the industry's complexities with skill and resolve. His formidable academic background, alongside his comprehensive professional successes, depict him as a pioneering figure in marketing communication technology, driving progress within the fields of Cloud computing, deep learning, AL/ML, Data driven excellence and Operational efficiency within Financial Services, Healthcare, and Retail.

Beginning and Educational Journey

Originating from India, Priyal has established a solid base in technology. He obtained his bachelor's degree in Electrical and VLSI programming from Pune University securing Software Engineering position in Infosys technologies before graduating. To continue his academic pursuit, he furthered his education with a master's degree in Information system concentrating in Advanced Data Analytics with DePaul University Chicago in 2011. Throughout his academic journey, he immersed himself in the study of programing and data modeling, analytical algorithms, gaining a deep understanding of software engineering cycles and industry best practices.

Professional Milestones

Priyal’s professional journey is marked by significant achievements and impactful work. Currently, he serves as a Vice President - Head of Marketing Communications and Content technology (MarTech) at OneMain Financial, a leading lender in the U.S., helping Americans reach their goals. Priyal dedicates leading his team to establish privacy first and efficient engineering platform to ensuring people have access to the right information for betterment of their financial health and future outlook via preferred communication channels. According to him technological innovation for empowering communications to transform messages into meaningful engagements benefits both business and consumers effectively.

Priyal also contributes his knowledge as a featured expert speaker with Business reporter UK on MarTech talk episodes, as well as mentoring and inspiring technology enthusiasts on distinguished platform adplist.org.

His previous roles include as Vice President of Marketing Enablement and Marketing Campaigns Lead at T. Rowe Price, and Capital One, showcasing his continuous dedication to the field to drive innovation and growth. Priyal has embraced the role of a mentor and leader, sharing his vast experience with his peers and consistently leading them to the successful completion of critical customer experience initiatives.

Honours and Research Contributions

Priyal is recognized as an eminent and highly respected IT professional, celebrated for his significant contributions to the fields of software engineering and communication technologies. His vast accomplishments and deep expertise have positioned him as a key figure in the industry. His exceptional skills and dedication to his career have earned him worldwide acclaim and accolades. A few highlights of his career include being honored with the prestigious International Achievers Awards ‘2023 India’s most sought-after honor, Two of 2023’s Titan Awards for Marketing Technology Gold in Artificial Intelligence and Platinum in Innovation space.

His research interests and publications surround Marketing Technology and Customer Experience concentrating Customer data products, AI and Machine learning augmentation, Personalization, Predictive analytics, Data Privacy, Regulations and Omni channel communications. Borole is also an invited jury panelist for the Effie Marketing Effectiveness Awards, the Globee Awards, the Stevie awards, the Business Intelligence awards and several academic journals in IT research areas.

An Advocate for Continuous Education

Priyal embraces the principle that education is a lifelong journey, not a destination. With an insatiable curiosity, he consistently seeks out new knowledge and skills. His commitment to continuous learning is reflected in his achievement of being certified AI for Business from Wharton School of business, Machine learning from Stanford and Certified Expert in Marketing tools from Adobe. His philosophy is that staying abreast of the latest advancements is essential for success in our ever-evolving world.

