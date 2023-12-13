 7 Ring, A Hassle-Free Technology For Contactless Payment
Notably, 7 Ring is engineered with the latest NFC technology, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection without the need for Bluetooth.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Seven is thrilled about their premium product;  7 Ring, an innovative and stylish smart wearable ring that redefines convenience and elegance in the world of digital payments. Crafted from premium Zirconia Ceramic material, the 7 Ring effortlessly combines sophistication with durability, making it the perfect companion for the tech-savvy and fashion-conscious consumer.

Designed to complement your lifestyle, the 7 Ring is not just a fashion statement but a powerful payment device. With its seamless and hassle-free payment technology, users can effortlessly make transactions, from their morning coffee to their evening cocktail, with a simple tap. The 7 Ring's contactless payment feature enables users to make secure payments without the need for a wallet, phone, app, pin, or OTP, revolutionizing the way transactions are made.

The 7 Ring comes in seven different sizes, providing a comfortable and customized fit for all users. Its exceptional scratch resistance ensures long-lasting beauty and functionality, making it an ideal accessory for daily wear. Managed by an easy-to-use app developed by 7, users can enjoy a safe and smooth transaction experience, empowering them to embrace a more convenient and secure payment lifestyle.

"We are very excited to talk about our new innovation as 7 Ring is the first of its kind in India, offering a seamless and secure payment experience to our customers," said Vijay Khubchandani (Founder & CEO - SEVEN). "With its chic design, durability, and convenient payment capabilities, 7 Ring is the perfect blend of style and technology, catering to the needs of modern consumers."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

