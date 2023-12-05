6th Edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards to be hosted on 09 December 2023 at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023 |

Mumbai, 04 December 2023: The 6th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards is all set to be held on 09 December 2023 at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh, will grace the event as the Chief Guest and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, will be the Guest of Honour this year.

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023 aims to honour innovative and best practices in Corporate Social Responsibility, recognising the best practices in six categories. These are Education & Skill Training, Women Empowerment & Child Welfare, Environment, Agriculture & Rural Development, Health & Sanitation and Sports.

Following are the top three nominees in each category:

The CSR Journal Excellence Award 2023 in the Category of Sports will be awarded to Jindal Steel & Power for their CSR project aimed at improving sports in India.

Evaluation and Jury:

This year, The CSR Journal received a record number of applications in each of these categories, out of which the above top three nominations were shortlisted by the School of Skill Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Knowledge Partner for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023.

For the final round, the esteemed Jury Members responsible for examining and declaring the winner, first runner-up and second runner-up are –

Education & Skill Training

Uday Mahurkar, Former Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission, India

Prof. Bino Paul, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, IAS (Retd.), Former DG & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs

Women Empowerment & Child Welfare

Vikas Agarwal, IRS, Commissioner, Income Tax, Mumbai

Nidhi Chaudhary, IAS, Joint Commissioner, GST, Govt. of Maharashtra

Yashasvi Yadav, IPS, Special Inspector General of Police, Cyber, Govt. of Maharashtra

Environment

J.S. Saharia, IAS (Retd.), Former State Election Commissioner, Maharashtra & Chairman, ISHAD

Deepak Sanan, IAS (Retd.), Ex. Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Himachal Pradesh & Advisor – CPR, IIHS & NCAER

Ajit Kumar Jain, IAS (Retd.), Former SIC, Maharashtra and Chairman & MD, ERAF

Agriculture & Rural Development

Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Vice President ABP News & ABP Majha

Sumit Kumar, IRS, Commissioner, Income Tax, Mumbai

Ruchesh Jaivanshi, IAS, CEO, NRLM, Mumbai

Health & Sanitation

Reena Jha Tripathi, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune

Dr Pradeep Vyas, IAS (Retd.), Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra

Biswanath Sinha, Director – Policy and Technical Support, WaterAid India

The CSR Journal’s Special Commendation Award in Corporate Social Responsibility 2023 will be awarded to:

Amazon for the Project Amazon Future Engineer (AFE)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for Project Kashmir Super 50 (Medical)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. for Project Swabhimaan

Nayara Energy Limited for Project Tushti

TVS Motor Company Limited for Project Desilting of Minor Irrigation Tanks in Tiruvannamalai, Tiruneveli and Krishnagiri Districts

VFS Global for Project Future Skills Scholarship Programme & Empowering Women in Tourism

ACG World Wide for Project Skill Development Centre - Shirwal

The CSR Journal’s Social Welfare and Growth Award 2023 will be awarded to:

Sandeep Donde, Managing Director and CEO, Microscan

Ajeenkya DY Patil University

FUEL Business School

Samson Jesudas, Director, PlayboxTV & Aamir Mulani, Founder, PlayboxTV

Nexgen Inventive Information Technology Private Limited.

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd.

KPT Piping System Private Limited

FinNest Group

Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust

Annamrita Foundation

The CSR Journal is pleased to announce a special category of awardees:

This year, Indian Social Activists Padma Dr. Ravindra & Dr. Smita Kolhe, working for tribal welfare in rural Maharashtra, will be honoured with ‘The CSR Journal Lifetime Achievement Award – 2023’.

The CSR Journal Champion of Good Governance Award 2023 will be conferred upon Shri. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forest, Cultural Affairs & Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra.

Shri. Kumar Vishwas, Indian Poet, Motivator and Social Reformer, will be honoured with ‘The CSR Journal Youth Icon Award 2023’.

Social Entrepreneur Padma Shri Arunachalam Muruganantham (popularly known as the Padman of India) will be felicitated with ‘The CSR Journal Menstrual Hygiene Champion of India Award 2023’.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Member of Lok Sabha & Founder - Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation, will be recognised with The CSR Journal Ambassador for Social Impact Award 2023.

Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be honoured with The CSR Journal Pride of India Award 2023.

Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj will be felicitated with The CSR Journal Pride of India Award 2023.

Bhumi Pednekar, Indian Actress and National Advocate - UNDP India for SDGs, will be conferred The CSR Journal Climate Champion of The Year Award 2023.

Ira Khan, Founder & CEO, Agatsu Foundation, will be recognised with The CSR Journal Inspiring Youth Award 2023.

This year, the event will be hosted by noted Radio Personality Malishka Mendonsa. A Special Act will be performed by Suhani Shah, an Indian Mentalist, Magician and Performer, and a musical rendition will be delivered by Rajat Rathor from Delhi Police to enthral the audience for the evening.

“There is no bigger religion than helping others. Social responsibility is crucial for building a trustworthy and peaceful society – be it in education, healthcare, empowerment of women and the underprivileged, rural development or any other sector. At the same time, there is a growing need to take initiatives to protect our environment, our planet. For this, individual and collective action needs to take the lead along with welfare initiatives by the government. Through the Excellence Awards, The CSR Journal has been successfully creating a platform where a diverse group of people and organisations come together to understand, learn and reflect on each other’s social sector journeys. The CSR Journal has set a benchmark in bringing to the fore environmental and social welfare initiatives by citizens, NGOs and corporates which inspire and encourage others to follow their footsteps,” shared Shri. Eknath Shinde, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“The 6th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards marks an important milestone in the journey we embarked upon in 2016. This year is even more special, with The CSR Journal completing 10 years of its existence. The experience, support and cooperation of various stakeholders, partners and, most importantly, our readers have made the Excellence Awards inspire much-needed initiatives and innovative practices among corporates and citizens across India.

This year, we are proud to partner with School of Skill Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, to evaluate a record number of applications for impactful programmes in the corporate social responsibility domain for The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023. I extend sincere gratitude to our final round jury that has made possible the completion of the evaluation process for the awards this year.

This year, the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai hosts the sixth edition of the Excellence Awards, and I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you as our valued guests for the evening. The first-of-its-kind gathering at the BSE will continue this journey and build on our vision of creating a repository of best practices and the most transparent and rigorous mechanism for evaluation of social impact in the country,” expressed Amit Upadhyay, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The CSR Journal.

The CSR Journal Excellence Awards is presented by The CSR Journal, India’s leading CSR print and digital news organisation. The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023 is supported by its partners:

Microscan Infocommtech Pvt Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon, MIDC, MMRDA & MSRDC – Principal Partners

Mahagenco, Reliance Industries Ltd, Aaryans Group of Companies - Official Partners

Adfactors PR – PR Partner

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Skill Education – Knowledge Partner

PlayboxTV - Streaming Partner

ABP News and ABP Majha – TV Partner

Free Press Journal – Print Partner

Inshorts & Public App - Hyperlocal Information Partner

Karma Art Gallery, QuinnsArte, The Shawl Studio – Gift Partners

Sutraa Creations Pvt Ltd – Event Partner

Pixburg Creative Agency – Design Partner

SHV Media – Marketing Partner

Watch the official promo of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU7zYwt_YWU