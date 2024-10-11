The Essence Of My Faith Is Equality Among All Religions |

Nana Patole, who envisions a prosperous Maharashtra from the perspective of equality, does not discriminate against any caste or religion. He treats everyone with affection and love. There is hardly anyone in East Vidarbha who does not know Nana Patole. Whether poor or rich, from any caste or religion, Nana Patole provides equal treatment to all and considers them part of his family. If anyone faces a crisis, he rushes to help without a second thought."

Nana Patole expresses concern over the growing reputation of the country as a secular nation being tarnished in recent years. He states, "Some people here are spreading hatred among various castes and religions, creating divisions, and this is also affecting our Maharashtra." Despite these challenges, he continues to promote the message of religious equality, holding hands with people from all castes and religions as they progress together. He ensures that no one is left behind in this journey, taking steps toward a developed Maharashtra alongside everyone.

Nana Patole was born into a common family. Being from a farming background, he understands the troubles faced by farmers and the neglect they experience in society. He has closely observed the disparities between the rich and poor, the dominance of wealth in social hierarchies, and the marginalization of the underprivileged in various aspects of life. This awareness drives his commitment to public welfare. Patole has immersed himself in social work, striving to ensure justice for everyone who approaches him. He often expresses, “May God grant me the strength to deliver justice to the poor and needy.”

To bridge the gaps between castes and religions, he organized a mass wedding in the village of Palas and united many couples. This tradition of mass weddings continued for fifteen years. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, he hosts a large event every year at the Shankar temple on Pratapgad in Arjuni Morghav, where he personally participates in selfless service for the gathered devotees. He has approved funding for the renovation of many temples in the village.

He extends a helping hand to communities like the Parmatma Samaj, Mali Samaj, and many others, ensuring they receive their rightful places and working to establish community halls for them.

Nana Patole believes that no person is a stranger to him, regardless of their caste, religion, or class. He states, "Karma and Dharma are two different things; they should not be mixed. If they are, it is selfish politics." He carries forward the progressive thoughts of leaders like Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. Patole ensures that people from all castes and religions are treated equally and has never allowed a divide of hatred to form among them.

Nana Patole has significantly contributed to the community in Sakoli taluka by constructing a community hall for the Kunbi community in Mauj. He facilitated the construction of cultural buildings under the Parmatma Seva Mandal, built a community hall using pilgrimage development funds in Sukali, and established a hostel for backward class girls in Sakoli. Additionally, he oversaw the construction of a community hall on land allocated for the Akhil Khedule Kunbi Samaj in Lakhandur and worked on beautifying the cemetery in Mauja.

Patole engages in social work selflessly, without expecting any rewards, and has connected the people of Maharashtra with an unbreakable thread of equality. His initiatives reflect a deep commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and ensuring they have access to essential resources.

For the past ten years, the secular fabric of our society has been under strain, with Maharashtra also getting entangled in this turmoil. Despite these circumstances, there is a leader in Maharashtra who raises his voice against all odds and strives to unite everyone on the path of progress and humanity. That leader is Nana Patole.

Nana Patole is a beloved leader from Vidarbha and currently serves as the President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. As a farmer himself, he does not discriminate in any matter and treats everyone equally, which is evident in his actions.

Nana Patole is a dedicated social worker who has consistently strived to ensure justice for everyone who approaches him. He is deeply religious and has immense faith in God. To bridge the gaps between castes and communities, he organized a mass wedding program in the village of Palas, where various inter-caste marriages were conducted under his supervision.

While he is well-known as a leader fighting for farmers' rights, he is also recognized as a champion for the OBC community and the underprivileged. Patole has worked to include marginalized groups within the OBC category to help them secure their rights. He has actively engaged with the Gond-Gowri community to understand their issues, preparing reports on their behalf and presenting them to former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to seek justice.

For Patole, no person is a stranger, regardless of their religion, caste, or political affiliation. He treats everyone with humanity and compassion. In today's society, there is a pressing need for a capable leader with egalitarian ideals like Patole's, enabling each individual to stand proudly shoulder to shoulder and reaffirm that our nation is indeed secular.