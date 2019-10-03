Maharashtra Election 2019: BJP sets tall order, asks Mumbai candidates to pull in 1 lakh votes

Ahead of Assembly elections, BJP and the Shiv Sena are all geared up to swoon the elections with their combined strength.

BJP has ambitiously given the party nominees a target of achieving one lakh votes against the Congress-NCP alliance. The party is aiming to pull the first-time voter category under their umbrella and cash in votes on the Modi wave, amazing performance of its nominees and Sena candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 17 seats in BJP’s quota, the party has announced the names for Mulund (Mihir Kotecha) Kandivali East (Atul Bhatkhalkar), Dahisar (Manisha Chaudhari), Charkop (Yogesh Safar), Goregaon (Vidya Thakur), Andheri West (Amit Satam), Vile Parle (Parag Alavani), Ghatkopar West (Ram Kadam), Bandra West (Ashish Shelar), Sion Koliwada (Captain Tamil Selwan), Wadalan (Kalidas Kolambakar) and Mangalprabhat Lodha (Malabar Hill). The party is yet to announce nominees for Colaba, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Versova.

A BJP official commented saying, “The BJP-led government has launched massive infrastructure development in Mumbai which will transform the city in a big way. Mumbaikars have supported BJP for the re-election of the Modi government in Delhi. In all six Lok Sabha seats, BJP and Shiv Sena had won with higher margin in all 36 assembly segments. Therefore, party working president JP Nadda has exhorted that party nominees need to win by a margin of 1 lakh votes.”

According to him, the BJP has appointed 10 lakh new members in the city and they are expected to vote in favour of BJP nominees.