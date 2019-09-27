BJP reviews poll readiness in all Maharashtra seats amid tie-up delay

Mumbai: The ruling BJP held a review of preparedness in all the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra amid delay in finalising a tie-up with the Shiv Sena for the October 21 polls, sources said on Friday. Maharashtra BJP leaders held consultations with the ruling party's central leadership on poll preparedness in New Delhi on Thursday, they said.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president, Chandrakant Patil, were present at the meeting, the sources said. "A review of all the 288 assembly seats and preparations for the October 21 polls was taken at the meet," the sources said.