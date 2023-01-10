Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: President Murmu meets counterparts from Suriname, Guyana on sidelines of PBD Convention in Indore

President Droupadi Murmu with President of Guyana (L) and President of Suriname | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, President Droupadi Murmu met the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

President Murmu said that it is heartening to see his participation in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention as she happily noted that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India, an official statement read.

Both leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture.

"President Droupadi Murmu met President @CSantokhi of Suriname in Indore on the sidelines of 17th PBD Convention. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation in trade, energy, technology and culture," the Official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, run by the President's Secretariat tweeted.

The President said that cooperation between India and Suriname is progressing well. Regular high-level visits are providing impetus to our growing relations. She reiterated India's commitment to extending technical cooperation and contributing to capacity building and skill development in Suriname. The President said that we must work together to expand our trade for mutual benefit, according to the official statement.

Suriname is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in June 2023 and wished the celebrations every success. Moreover, she expressed pride in knowing that despite the large geographical distance, Hindi is widely spoken in Suriname.

President Droupadi Murmu also held wide-ranging talks with her counterpart from Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Indore. The two sides discussed various sectors including oil and gas, healthcare, training, and capacity building during their discussion "President Droupadi Murmu held wide-ranging discussions with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana in Indore on the sidelines of the 17th PBD Convention. They discussed about enhancing cooperation in various sectors including oil and gas, healthcare, training, and capacity building," the President's Secretariat tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Indore valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and was received by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.