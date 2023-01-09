Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023 Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates exhibition 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion and Exhibition at Brilliant Convention Centre on the occasion of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference, on Sunday.

The exhibition showcases the progress made by the state in the field of spirituality and industrialisation.

Chief Minister Chouhan visited the stall of Adwait Vedanta Sansthan that is being constructed at Omkareshwar.

CM also inaugurated the millet stall set up by the Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development department. He also launched the logo of Millet Mission of Madhya Pradesh. Kodo Kutki, Ragi, Kangni, Jowar, Millet, Millet products, Biscuits, Cookies, Rice, Pasta, etc. have been displayed in the stall.

CM drinks tea

CM drank tea sitting at the stall of a start-up Chai Sutta Bar. He interacted with the youths who run start-ups like Kimirika, Pata, Direct Shop Kirana, Carbon Neutral Company Unit, Neev Cloud, Gram-O-Fone, Signify, and have set up stalls at the exhibition.

10 countries & business associations set up stalls

Stalls have been set up by Japan, Maldives, Mauritius, European Chambers, Thailand, Canada, Guyana, Republic of Panama, India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and Singapore-India Chamber of Commerce and Industries at the exhibition site. Various industrial groups of the State like Maral Overseas, Pratibha Syntex, Trident Group, Vardhman Group, Porwal Auto Component, Adinath Poly Plast, Force, Eicher etc. have also put up stalls and displayed the products made in the state.

Stall on Somnath and Maa Ahilyabai

Chief Minister Chouhan visited the stalls dedicated to Mata Ahilya Bai Holkar and Somnath temple. He also went to stalls showcasing Bhopal's jute craft and zari zardozi, Jhabua's doll making, Dewas's bamboo art, Dindori's Gond painting and Maheshwari weaving.

