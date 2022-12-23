Indore: THANKS TO PBD, IMC PLANS ‘DIWALI’ IN JAN

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From changing blocks to painting roads, planting trees to cleaning up roads… the Indore Municipal Corporation’s hands are full and the list to beautify the city ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention to be held from January 8 to 10 is endless, it seems.

IMC plans to decorate the city with lights. Municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, held a meeting with CREDAI officials regarding the attractive electrical decoration work in major buildings of the city for the PBD convention and Global Investor Summit.

CRUCIAL MEETING

Additional municipal commissioner, Abhishek Gehlot, superintendent electrical engineer, Rakesh Akhand, superintendent engineer, Anup Goyal, Gopal Goyal of CREDAI, Sandeep Srivastava and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.

Pal said with the help of CREDAI and with public participation, various major buildings in the city will be illuminated. Decoration will be done as per the advice of the electrical consultant.

THE PLAN

Mainly projection mapping camera lights will be used at parks and other places. Electrical decoration will be done through lights, laser lights, gobo light etc.

“The work of attractive electrical decoration with the help of projection mapping camera light is being done on a large scale,” Pal said.

THEME DESIGN

Flower theme, rainbow theme, replica theme, bubble theme etc will be used under prop lights in different places.

Through public participation and CREDAI, NRK Bijnev Park, Vijay Nagar, Mangal City, Sakai Earth, Princess SkyLine, Princess Sky Park, Shekhar Central, Indraprastha Tower, Shivom Building, Treasure Island, Central Mall, Seth Hukumchand Indira Bhawan, Apollo Premium, C21 Mall, Singapore Business Park will be decorated with lights.

Under the special theme, uniform special lighting will be done from the airport to Bapat Square and Brilliant Convention Center, the venue of PBD; Bapat Square to Radisson via Bypass, BRTS, Ring Road, MG Road, RNT Marg etc. Apart from this, theme-based special types of electrical decoration will also be done at the squares in between these routes. Apart from this, special lighting will also be done on the city’s historical heritage centres like Rajwada, Gandhi Hall, Lal Bagh Palace and Krishnapura Chhatri.

