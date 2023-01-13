Indore: ‘Government training skilled workers as per industry’s needs’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary technical education and skill development department, Manu Srivastava said that the government is working on the development of a skilled force as the educational institutions of the state are approaching the industries to understand their needs and preparing courses based on the same to provide them better workers.

He was addressing the session on 'Education and Skilled Development’ at GIS on Thursday.

He added that the government is ready to give 5 acres of land on lease for 30 years to those setting up factories. Apart from this, 40 per cent of the cost of the project will also be given by the government.

“There are 1110 ITIs in the state, in which 262 government and 848 private ITIs are operational, where 1.26 lakh students are being trained every year in 79 skill-based engineering and non-engineering professions,” he added.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said that 833 million people live in rural areas. This is the reason why IIM is running the Rural Engagement Programme. Apart from this, a plan is being made to solve the problems related to the public like water, sanitation, and traffic in urban areas.

In the session, Sudeep Kumar Dev, senior vice-president and chief human resource officer, of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle said that we have identified some IITs where design courses are being taught based on future market needs.

Shrikant Patil, MD, Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance, said that keeping in view the future skill demand, students are being prepared by including topics like electric vehicles, and 5G in the curriculum.

Shravan Kadvekar, director, of Symbiosis Consultancy Services, said that every university will have to give special importance to skills in its curriculum. “There is a need to create a learning factory in the true sense. In America, 10,000 people are retiring in a year. Europe will need 190 million skill specialists in the coming times. In such a situation, courses should be prepared keeping in view the global job role,” he added.